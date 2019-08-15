LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

IOWA CITY, Ia. — The biggest applause at Saturday’s scrimmage went to the smallest players on Iowa’s roster.

Thirteen times Caleb Shudak and Keith Duncan trotted onto the Kinnick Stadium turf to attempt field goals. Thirteen times the football split the uprights.

After each, the fans reacted as if their concerns about who will replace Miguel Recinos this season were alleviated.

It’s not that simple, of course.

But it’s a good sign for the Hawkeyes that Shudak and Duncan are making this a difficult decision for the coaches.

“I don’t want to over-talk that one,” head coach Kirk Ferentz joked after the Kids Day scrimmage when a reporter pointed out his kickers had a perfect afternoon. “That might have been the most impressive thing today. And that’s probably indicative of the way they’ve been practicing so far. They had their ups and downs in the spring but really have been focused, concentrating. But it will be interesting to see how it goes. Maybe both of them will help us.”

Special teams coordinator LeVar Woods had hinted the same thing at Iowa’s Aug. 9 media day: That Shudak and Duncan could both be of use this season.

“I think both of them have the leg strength. Both of them have the accuracy. Both of them have the competitiveness, the drive, the desire, everything you’re looking for in a kicker,” Woods said.

Another thing Shudak and Duncan share? Both have changed their uniform numbers this summer.

Shudak went from No. 94 to 10. Perhaps he was tired of being confused for hulking defensive end A.J. Epenesa. At 5-foot-8, 180 pounds, Shudak now shares a number with running back Mekhi Sargent, who is generously listed at 5-9.

Duncan switched back to the No. 3 he wore as a true freshman three seasons ago. That was the year he won the starting job from Recinos, making 9 of 11 field goals and 38 of 39 extra points. He hit a 33-yard game-winner against Michigan.

Recinos got the starting job the next two seasons and held it so well that Duncan hasn’t attempted a kick in a game since.

Duncan had been wearing No. 1. Three is certainly a great number for a kicker, though.

“I wasn’t really focused on where I was depth chart-wise. I was just focused on improving my game,” Duncan said last week. “It could be a misconception, like, ‘Oh, you started this year and then you fell off. What happened?’ It was a really good learning experience for me and I grew tremendously as a kicker.”

Duncan, at 5-10, 180 pounds, admitted his leg strength wasn’t what was needed during his freshman season. His long field goal was 41 yards.

In practice Aug. 9, he said he and Shudak each easily hit from 52 yards. On Kids Day, they each made a 50-yarder.

Both say 56 yards is about the limit of their range.

Shudak came to the Hawkeyes from Council Bluffs Lewis Central with the reputation of having plenty of leg strength. His father, Jeff, was a place-kicker at Iowa State. That was a tremendous help to him growing up, Caleb said.

“Everything from stance, mindset, kickoffs, every step along the way I learned from the ground up with him,” Caleb Shudak said.

“It’s fun to watch (highlight clips of his father). We’re kind of similar but you definitely can tell that kicking has advanced a little bit since his time.”

Shudak’s Iowa career consists of one successful extra point, last season in a blowout win over Illinois. But the junior’s time may be now. He was the first kicker used in Saturday’s scrimmage and got the call to boot a 45-yarder during a simulated last-second scoring drive.

Duncan and Shudak are close friends. They play golf together. They play ping-pong against each other. Those battles also go back-and-forth, Duncan said.

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes football scrimmage during Kids Day at Kinnick
Carson Fridono, 2, goes for a high-five while resting on the shoulders of his father Elliot, while visiting the game with his mom, Sarah Fridono, and sisters Shealyn and Natalie before a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Carson Fridono, 2, goes for a high-five while resting on the shoulders of his father Elliot, while visiting the game with his mom, Sarah Fridono, and sisters Shealyn and Natalie before a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) signs autographs for young fans during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) signs autographs for young fans during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Kid Captains swarm the field with Iowa players during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Kid Captains swarm the field with Iowa players during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) signs autographs for young fans during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) signs autographs for young fans during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Young fans reach out to have items autographed during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Young fans reach out to have items autographed during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Levi Paulsen (66) gets interviewed by Paxton Wilson on the sideline before a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Levi Paulsen (66) gets interviewed by Paxton Wilson on the sideline before a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) breaks past defenders into the end zone during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) breaks past defenders into the end zone during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) gets surrounded by celebrating teammates after pulling down a pass in double coverage during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) gets surrounded by celebrating teammates after pulling down a pass in double coverage during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterbacks warm up during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterbacks warm up during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterbacks, from left, Connor Kapisak, Peyton Mansell, Alex Padilla, Nate Stanley and Spencer Petras rotate to a drill during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterbacks, from left, Connor Kapisak, Peyton Mansell, Alex Padilla, Nate Stanley and Spencer Petras rotate to a drill during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fans make their way towards the Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Fans make their way towards the Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fans make their way towards the Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Fans make their way towards the Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
A young fan waits for players to arrive during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
A young fan waits for players to arrive during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
A young fan waits for players to arrive during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
A young fan waits for players to arrive during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterbacks Connor Kapisak, from left, Peyton Mansell, Alex Padilla, and Spencer Petras high-five young fans during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterbacks Connor Kapisak, from left, Peyton Mansell, Alex Padilla, and Spencer Petras high-five young fans during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Julius Brents (20) high-fives a young fan during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Julius Brents (20) high-fives a young fan during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone walks towards the stadium during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone walks towards the stadium during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Young fans get autographs during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Young fans get autographs during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon signs autographs for young fans during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon signs autographs for young fans during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs, left, walks with offensive line coach Tim Polasek during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs, left, walks with offensive line coach Tim Polasek during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Young fans wait to have items signed during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Young fans wait to have items signed during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Kid Captains take to the field during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Kid Captains take to the field during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Mason Wilson, left, interviews Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Mason Wilson, left, interviews Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) puts on his helmet during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) puts on his helmet during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek calls out instructions to linemen Tristan Wirfs, left, and Levi Paulsen while they run a drill during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek calls out instructions to linemen Tristan Wirfs, left, and Levi Paulsen while they run a drill during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback coach Ken O'Keefe watches players warm up during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback coach Ken O'Keefe watches players warm up during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley gets a snap from center Tyler Linderbaum while they warm up during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley gets a snap from center Tyler Linderbaum while they warm up during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley warms up during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley warms up during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterbacks Nate Stanley, from left, Peyton Mansell, Spencer Petras, Alex Padilla and Connor Kapisak warm up during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterbacks Nate Stanley, from left, Peyton Mansell, Spencer Petras, Alex Padilla and Connor Kapisak warm up during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive linemen, including Tristan Wirfs, second from right, listen to coach Tim Polasek during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive linemen, including Tristan Wirfs, second from right, listen to coach Tim Polasek during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Justin Britt (63) warms up during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Justin Britt (63) warms up during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann (49) warms up during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann (49) warms up during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) throws a pass during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) throws a pass during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa strength and conditioning coordinator Chris Doyle huddles up with players during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa strength and conditioning coordinator Chris Doyle huddles up with players during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Terry Roberts (16) gestures to the camera during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Terry Roberts (16) gestures to the camera during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa strength and conditioning coordinator Chris Doyle walks along the sideline during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa strength and conditioning coordinator Chris Doyle walks along the sideline during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Monte Pottebaum (38) warms up without pads during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Monte Pottebaum (38) warms up without pads during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) throws a pass during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) throws a pass during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland runs with players between drills during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland runs with players between drills during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Henry Marchese (13) catches a pass during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Henry Marchese (13) catches a pass during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Dillon Doyle (43) runs a drill during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Dillon Doyle (43) runs a drill during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Logan Klemp (46) runs a drill during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Logan Klemp (46) runs a drill during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws a pass during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws a pass during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Calvin Lockett (82) catches a pass during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Calvin Lockett (82) catches a pass during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla (8) throws a pass during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla (8) throws a pass during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) catches a pass during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) catches a pass during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) stands on the sideline while running a drill during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) stands on the sideline while running a drill during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Quinn Schulte (30) catches a pass during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Quinn Schulte (30) catches a pass during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa punter Michael Sleep-Dalton (22) keeps himself entertained on the sideline with teammate Caleb Shudak, right, during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa punter Michael Sleep-Dalton (22) keeps himself entertained on the sideline with teammate Caleb Shudak, right, during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterbacks Nate Stanley, from left, Peyton Mansell, Alex Padilla and Spencer Petras walk on the field together during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterbacks Nate Stanley, from left, Peyton Mansell, Alex Padilla and Spencer Petras walk on the field together during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Calvin Lockett (82) catches a pass during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Calvin Lockett (82) catches a pass during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Connor Kapisak (11) warms up during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Connor Kapisak (11) warms up during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Henry Marchese (13) catches a pass during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Henry Marchese (13) catches a pass during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) drops back to pass during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) drops back to pass during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterbacks Connor Kapisak, from left, Spencer Petras, and Alex Padilla watch a teammate throw during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterbacks Connor Kapisak, from left, Spencer Petras, and Alex Padilla watch a teammate throw during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receivers Nico Ragaini, right, and Oliver Martin talk between drills during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receivers Nico Ragaini, right, and Oliver Martin talk between drills during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) stands with teammates during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) stands with teammates during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa punter/holder Michael Sleep-Dalton, right, high-fives kicker Keith Duncan (3) after a field goal during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa punter/holder Michael Sleep-Dalton, right, high-fives kicker Keith Duncan (3) after a field goal during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa punter/holder Michael Sleep-Dalton, left, celebrates with kicker Keith Duncan (3) after a field goal during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa punter/holder Michael Sleep-Dalton, left, celebrates with kicker Keith Duncan (3) after a field goal during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa kicker Keith Duncan (3) watches as he makes a field goal during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa kicker Keith Duncan (3) watches as he makes a field goal during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa kicker Lucas Amaya (96) reacts after his field goal attempt got tipped during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa kicker Lucas Amaya (96) reacts after his field goal attempt got tipped during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Sebastian Castro (29) runs to the sideline during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Sebastian Castro (29) runs to the sideline during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker talks with players on the sideline during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker talks with players on the sideline during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) pulls down a pass between defensive backs Dallas Craddieth (15) and Terry Roberts (16) during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) pulls down a pass between defensive backs Dallas Craddieth (15) and Terry Roberts (16) during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) and center Tyler Linderbaum (65) block during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) and center Tyler Linderbaum (65) block during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent rushes during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent rushes during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back D.J. Johnson (12) tackles Nico Ragaini during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back D.J. Johnson (12) tackles Nico Ragaini during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) has one of his shoulder pads out of place after a play during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) has one of his shoulder pads out of place after a play during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins looks the sideline for a call during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins looks the sideline for a call during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back D.J. Johnson (12) looks to the sideline for a call during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back D.J. Johnson (12) looks to the sideline for a call during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) attempts to get a pass away while as offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs, middle, blocks defensive end Chauncey Golston (57) during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) attempts to get a pass away while as offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs, middle, blocks defensive end Chauncey Golston (57) during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones (52) reacts after tipping a ball during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones (52) reacts after tipping a ball during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones (52) reacts after tipping a ball during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones (52) reacts after tipping a ball during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) drops back to pass during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) drops back to pass during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Joe Evans (13) reacts after getting a stop during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Joe Evans (13) reacts after getting a stop during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley looks out at the defense while waiting for a snap from center Tyler Linderbaum during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley looks out at the defense while waiting for a snap from center Tyler Linderbaum during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive linemen Cole Banwart, left, and center Tyler Linderbaum block during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive linemen Cole Banwart, left, and center Tyler Linderbaum block during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz calls out to players during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz calls out to players during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa assistant defensive line coach Jay Niemann walks on the field during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa assistant defensive line coach Jay Niemann walks on the field during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) gestures for a first down after making a catch during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) gestures for a first down after making a catch during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) leaps towards center Tyler Linderbaum (65) after scoring a rushing touchdown during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) leaps towards center Tyler Linderbaum (65) after scoring a rushing touchdown during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz calls out to players during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz calls out to players during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley talks with teammates in a huddle during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley talks with teammates in a huddle during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) snaps the ball during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) snaps the ball during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) passes during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) passes during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Kaevon Merriweather (26) calls out to teammates during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Kaevon Merriweather (26) calls out to teammates during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa kicker Caleb Shudak attempts a field goal during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa kicker Caleb Shudak attempts a field goal during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) gets tackled by linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) with help from members of the defense during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) gets tackled by linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) with help from members of the defense during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) runs to the sideline during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) runs to the sideline during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) gets tackled by defensive back Terry Roberts, left, while returning a punt during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) gets tackled by defensive back Terry Roberts, left, while returning a punt during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Kaevon Merriweather looks to the sideline during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Kaevon Merriweather looks to the sideline during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) braces for the impact from defensive end Chauncey Golston (57) after he broke past offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger, far left, as defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) circles in from behind during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) braces for the impact from defensive end Chauncey Golston (57) after he broke past offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger, far left, as defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) circles in from behind during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) fakes a handoff to running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) fakes a handoff to running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras braces for impact from linebacker Kristian Welch (34) during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras braces for impact from linebacker Kristian Welch (34) during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) scrambles out of the pocket during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) scrambles out of the pocket during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) rushes during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) rushes during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston (57) breaks past offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs' block to get to quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston (57) breaks past offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs' block to get to quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) carries the ball during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) carries the ball during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) scores a touchdown during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) scores a touchdown during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws a pass during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws a pass during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) maneuvers through space during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) maneuvers through space during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) gets tackled by defensive back Geno Stone, left, during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) gets tackled by defensive back Geno Stone, left, during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa holder Caleb Shudak, left, pats kicker Keith Duncan on the head after he made a field goal during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa holder Caleb Shudak, left, pats kicker Keith Duncan on the head after he made a field goal during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods watches players on the field during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods watches players on the field during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Calvin Lockett (82) gets tackled during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Calvin Lockett (82) gets tackled during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger (71) blocks during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger (71) blocks during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive lineman Zach VanValkenburg runs to the sideline during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman Zach VanValkenburg runs to the sideline during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Daraun McKinney looks to the sideline during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Daraun McKinney looks to the sideline during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive lineman Chris Reames (98) tackles running back Tyler Goodson (15) during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman Chris Reames (98) tackles running back Tyler Goodson (15) during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Kaevon Merriweather (26) calls out to teammates during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Kaevon Merriweather (26) calls out to teammates during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) intercepts a pass intended for Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) intercepts a pass intended for Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Terry Roberts, left, breaks up a pass to Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Terry Roberts, left, breaks up a pass to Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive backs D.J. Johnson, left, and Terry Roberts run up field during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive backs D.J. Johnson, left, and Terry Roberts run up field during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) holds a ball during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) holds a ball during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive linemen Cedrick Lattimore, Brady Reiff, and linebacker Seth Benson (44) tackle tight end Nate Wieting (39) during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive linemen Cedrick Lattimore, Brady Reiff, and linebacker Seth Benson (44) tackle tight end Nate Wieting (39) during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebackers Nick Niemann, from left, Seth Benson, and Dillon Doyle look to the sideline during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebackers Nick Niemann, from left, Seth Benson, and Dillon Doyle look to the sideline during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace calls out to players during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace calls out to players during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker walks on the field during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker walks on the field during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Former Iowa defensive line coach Reese Morgan watches players on the field during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Former Iowa defensive line coach Reese Morgan watches players on the field during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Dillon Doyle (43) tackles running back Tyler Goodson (15) during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Dillon Doyle (43) tackles running back Tyler Goodson (15) during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa coaches Ken O'Keefe, Kelton Copeland, Tim Polasek and Seth Wallace call out to players during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa coaches Ken O'Keefe, Kelton Copeland, Tim Polasek and Seth Wallace call out to players during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Seth Benson, right, blocks tight end Drew Cook during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Seth Benson, right, blocks tight end Drew Cook during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) runs out of bounds during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) runs out of bounds during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa holder/punter Michael Sleep-Dalton (22) celebrates with kicker Keith Duncan during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa holder/punter Michael Sleep-Dalton (22) celebrates with kicker Keith Duncan during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa kicker Caleb Shudak, right, high-fives holder Colten Rastetter during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa kicker Caleb Shudak, right, high-fives holder Colten Rastetter during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa players huddle together during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa players huddle together during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones (52) laughs while holding his son after a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones (52) laughs while holding his son after a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with reporters after a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with reporters after a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with reporters after a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with reporters after a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with reporters after a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with reporters after a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Much like this summer’s kicking competition. Both expect it to last all the way to the season-opener Aug. 31 vs. Miami of Ohio. Or it could linger into the season, with each getting a chance to prove they can make a kick against a live opponent in a full stadium under varying conditions.

    “It’s awesome to get here and everyone has a fair shot,” said Duncan, who played high school football in North Carolina. “The best kicker should win. That’s kind of how it is. No politics involved.

    “Once you realize that your competition will make you better, then you guys can both increase your game. There’s no reason to heckle against each other, wish something bad upon each other. Because you will both go in the right direction and it will help the team eventually.”

    Woods said he will base his decision on which kicker shows the most consistency.

    “I don’t think you ever get used to it, but the added pressure simulates the game, which is ideal,” Shudak said of constantly having to prove himself in practices.

    “The mental part is more important. Just being able to have a miss and be able to learn from it and say, ‘I know what I did wrong and I’m not going to do that again. And I’m going to make the next one.’”

    Mark Emmert covers the Iowa Hawkeyes for the Register. Reach him at memmert@registermedia.com or 319-339-7367. Follow him on Twitter at @MarkEmmert.​​​​​​​

