Former Iowa basketball star Jeff Horner announced Thursday that he has been diagnosed with testicular cancer and will begin a 12-week chemotherapy process on Tuesday.

Horner, a Mason City native who scored 1,341 points in a Hawkeye career that ended in 2006, is currently the coach at Truman State in northeast Missouri. He said in a Twitter post that he will undergo his treatments at the University of Missouri.

"The next 12 weeks will probably be the toughest time of my life," Horner wrote, "but the prognosis is a 98% survival rate. My support system has been everything I could ask for and more in this situation.

"I want to thank everyone out there for being a shoulder to lean on and, in 12 weeks, you will see me roaming the sideline again!"

Horner, 36, was Mr. Basketball in Iowa in 2002 while leading Mason City to the state tournament. The point guard also had 563 assists in his four-year career at Iowa.

He spent five years as head coach at West Des Moines Valley High School, where another former Hawkeye star, Peter Jok, was among his players.

Horner said he was diagnosed with cancer, as well as having cancerous lymph nodes in his groin area, on Aug. 13.

