Young Iowa cornerback D.J. Johnson was tested early by Iowa State. Hear how he was able to overcome a mistake and come up with nine tackles: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

AMES, Ia. — There have been 67 Cy-Hawk football games, but never before one that was decided by a single point.

So many things had to go just right for No. 18 Iowa (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten Conference) to hold off Iowa State 18-17 Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium in a day game that turned into an interminable night game.

Let us count the improbable storylines:

2019 Cy-Hawk photos: No. 18 Iowa 18, Iowa State 17
Iowa State sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy barely gets the ball away before getting pummeled by Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa in the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa State sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy barely gets the ball away before getting pummeled by Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa in the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette points ahead after pulling in a catch for a first down in the third quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette points ahead after pulling in a catch for a first down in the third quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa State took a 7-6 lead over Iowa into halftime.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa State took a 7-6 lead over Iowa into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State defensive back Anthony Johnson (So.) (26) celebrates during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa State took a 7-6 lead over Iowa into halftime.
Iowa State defensive back Anthony Johnson (So.) (26) celebrates during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa State took a 7-6 lead over Iowa into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell questions a call during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa State took a 7-6 lead over Iowa into halftime.
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell questions a call during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa State took a 7-6 lead over Iowa into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) hands off during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa State took a 7-6 lead over Iowa into halftime.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) hands off during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa State took a 7-6 lead over Iowa into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa redshirt freshman wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) is tackled by Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth (R-Jr.) (12) and Iowa State defensive back Anthony Johnson (So.) (26) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa State took a 7-6 lead over Iowa into halftime.
Iowa redshirt freshman wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) is tackled by Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth (R-Jr.) (12) and Iowa State defensive back Anthony Johnson (So.) (26) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa State took a 7-6 lead over Iowa into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) jumps over Iowa State wide receiver Sean Shaw Jr. (R-Fr.) (2) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17.
Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) jumps over Iowa State wide receiver Sean Shaw Jr. (R-Fr.) (2) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State running back Kene Nwangwu (R-Jr.) (3) is tackled by Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17.
Iowa State running back Kene Nwangwu (R-Jr.) (3) is tackled by Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (So.) (15) rushes during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17.
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (So.) (15) rushes during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State place kicker Connor Assalley (R-Jr.) (96) is congratulated after kicking a field goal to make the score 17-15 during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17.
Iowa State place kicker Connor Assalley (R-Jr.) (96) is congratulated after kicking a field goal to make the score 17-15 during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17. Brian Powers/The Register
An ISU fan tries to make it through the fourth quarter during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17.
An ISU fan tries to make it through the fourth quarter during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State offensive lineman Jake Remsburg (Fr.) (72) waves a towel to cheer on the crowd during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17.
Iowa State offensive lineman Jake Remsburg (Fr.) (72) waves a towel to cheer on the crowd during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell meet at mid-field after the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa beat Iowa State 18-17.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell meet at mid-field after the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa beat Iowa State 18-17. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (So.) (15) stands with his teammates as they face the band after loosing the Cy-Hawk football game to Iowa 17-18 at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (So.) (15) stands with his teammates as they face the band after loosing the Cy-Hawk football game to Iowa 17-18 at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa junior running back Ivory Kelly-Martin runs the ball in the fourth quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa junior running back Ivory Kelly-Martin runs the ball in the fourth quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley dives over Iowa State's Lawrence White in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley dives over Iowa State's Lawrence White in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team make their way over to gather the CyHawk Trophy following an 18-17 win over Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team make their way over to gather the CyHawk Trophy following an 18-17 win over Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate an 18-17 win over Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate an 18-17 win over Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette celebrates a win over Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette celebrates a win over Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley celebrates after running in a one-yard touchdown to put Iowa ahead of Iowa State in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley celebrates after running in a one-yard touchdown to put Iowa ahead of Iowa State in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith hurdles Iowa State sophomore defensive back Datrone Young in the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith hurdles Iowa State sophomore defensive back Datrone Young in the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, left, celebrates with defensive lineman Chauncey Golston and defensive end A.J. Epenesa as they carry the CyHawk trophy off the field after a 18-17 win over Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, left, celebrates with defensive lineman Chauncey Golston and defensive end A.J. Epenesa as they carry the CyHawk trophy off the field after a 18-17 win over Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston, left, and defensive end A.J. Epenesa carry the CyHawk trophy off the field after a 18-17 win over Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston, left, and defensive end A.J. Epenesa carry the CyHawk trophy off the field after a 18-17 win over Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) jumps over Iowa State wide receiver Sean Shaw Jr. (R-Fr.) (2) and is tackled by Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose (So.) (23) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17.
Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) jumps over Iowa State wide receiver Sean Shaw Jr. (R-Fr.) (2) and is tackled by Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose (So.) (23) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) jumps over Iowa State wide receiver Sean Shaw Jr. (R-Fr.) (2) and is tackled by Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose (So.) (23) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17.
Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) jumps over Iowa State wide receiver Sean Shaw Jr. (R-Fr.) (2) and is tackled by Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose (So.) (23) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State linebacker O'Rien Vance (R-So.) (34) knocks the ball out of the hands of Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17.
Iowa State linebacker O'Rien Vance (R-So.) (34) knocks the ball out of the hands of Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth (R-Jr.) (12) nearly intercepts a pass intended for Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17.
Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth (R-Jr.) (12) nearly intercepts a pass intended for Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth (R-Jr.) (12) nearly intercepts a pass intended for Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17.
Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth (R-Jr.) (12) nearly intercepts a pass intended for Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth (R-Jr.) (12) nearly intercepts a pass intended for Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17.
Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth (R-Jr.) (12) nearly intercepts a pass intended for Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State wide receiver Tarique Milton (R-So.) (1) tries to stiff arm Iowa sophmore defensive back Jack Koerner (28) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17.
Iowa State wide receiver Tarique Milton (R-So.) (1) tries to stiff arm Iowa sophmore defensive back Jack Koerner (28) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa redshirt freshman defensive back Terry Roberts (16) cheers after the Hawkeyes recover a punt to seal their win during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17.
Iowa redshirt freshman defensive back Terry Roberts (16) cheers after the Hawkeyes recover a punt to seal their win during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Terry Roberts (16) celebrates after the Hawkeyes recovered a muffed punt by Iowa State to clinch their win and the Cy-Hawk Trophy.
Iowa's Terry Roberts (16) celebrates after the Hawkeyes recovered a muffed punt by Iowa State to clinch their win and the Cy-Hawk Trophy. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa State senior offensive lineman Bryce Meeker pushes Iowa linebacker Amani Jones out of the way during a pass play in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa State senior offensive lineman Bryce Meeker pushes Iowa linebacker Amani Jones out of the way during a pass play in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa junior receiver Brandon Smith is pushed out of bounds by Iowa State defensive back Anthony Johnson in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa junior receiver Brandon Smith is pushed out of bounds by Iowa State defensive back Anthony Johnson in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette takes the ball upfield against Iowa State in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette takes the ball upfield against Iowa State in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa linebackers Kristian Welch (No. 34) and Amani Jones (No. 52) team up to tackle Iowa State senior running back Sheldon Croney, Jr., in the second half on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa linebackers Kristian Welch (No. 34) and Amani Jones (No. 52) team up to tackle Iowa State senior running back Sheldon Croney, Jr., in the second half on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa State sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy fires a pass in the second quarter against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa State sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy fires a pass in the second quarter against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa battles Iowa State's Julian Good-Jones on the line in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa battles Iowa State's Julian Good-Jones on the line in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Menacing clouds roll over Jack Trice Stadium during a weather delay on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Menacing clouds roll over Jack Trice Stadium during a weather delay on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa State wide receiver Deshaunte Jones (Sr.) (8) is pushed out of bounds by Iowa redshirt freshman defensive back D.J. Johnson (12) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa State took a 7-6 lead over Iowa into halftime.
Iowa State wide receiver Deshaunte Jones (Sr.) (8) is pushed out of bounds by Iowa redshirt freshman defensive back D.J. Johnson (12) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa State took a 7-6 lead over Iowa into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State defensive back Anthony Johnson (So.) (26) sacks Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa State took a 7-6 lead over Iowa into halftime.
Iowa State defensive back Anthony Johnson (So.) (26) sacks Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa State took a 7-6 lead over Iowa into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar (R-So.) (88) jumps over Iowa junior defensive back Geno Stone (9) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa State took a 7-6 lead over Iowa into halftime.
Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar (R-So.) (88) jumps over Iowa junior defensive back Geno Stone (9) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa State took a 7-6 lead over Iowa into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa junior defensive back Geno Stone (9) knocks the ball out of Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy's (So.) (15) arms during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa State took a 7-6 lead over Iowa into halftime.
Iowa junior defensive back Geno Stone (9) knocks the ball out of Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy's (So.) (15) arms during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa State took a 7-6 lead over Iowa into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (So.) (15) looks up at the ball he fumbled as Iowa junior linebacker Nick Niemann (49) moves for it as well during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa State took a 7-6 lead over Iowa into halftime.
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (So.) (15) looks up at the ball he fumbled as Iowa junior linebacker Nick Niemann (49) moves for it as well during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa State took a 7-6 lead over Iowa into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
Players eye the loose ball fumbled by Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (So.) (15) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa State took a 7-6 lead over Iowa into halftime.
Players eye the loose ball fumbled by Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (So.) (15) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa State took a 7-6 lead over Iowa into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth (R-Jr.) (12) tackles Iowa freshman tight end Jackson Frericks (88) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa State took a 7-6 lead over Iowa into halftime.
Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth (R-Jr.) (12) tackles Iowa freshman tight end Jackson Frericks (88) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa State took a 7-6 lead over Iowa into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
Members of the Iowa Marching Band relax during a weather delay against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Members of the Iowa Marching Band relax during a weather delay against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Members of the Iowa Marching Band relax during a weather delay against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Members of the Iowa Marching Band relax during a weather delay against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (So.) (15) celebrates after a touchdown in the first quarter of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (So.) (15) celebrates after a touchdown in the first quarter of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell claps after a touchdown in the first quarter of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell claps after a touchdown in the first quarter of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell cheers after a touchdown in the first quarter of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell cheers after a touchdown in the first quarter of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (So.) (15) runs during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (So.) (15) runs during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) hands off to Iowa junior running back Toren Young (28) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) hands off to Iowa junior running back Toren Young (28) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) hands off to Iowa junior running back Toren Young (28) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) hands off to Iowa junior running back Toren Young (28) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State fans cheer during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Iowa State fans cheer during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State fans cheer during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Iowa State fans cheer during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) avoids a tackle during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) avoids a tackle during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
A rainbow lights up the sky during a lightning delay at the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
A rainbow lights up the sky during a lightning delay at the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
A rainbow lights up the sky during a lightning delay at the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
A rainbow lights up the sky during a lightning delay at the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Fans watch as a rainbow lights up the sky during a lightning delay at the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Fans watch as a rainbow lights up the sky during a lightning delay at the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Fans brave the rain and lightning during an extended lightning delay at the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Fans brave the rain and lightning during an extended lightning delay at the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Fans rush the field during an extended lightning delay at the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Fans rush the field during an extended lightning delay at the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
The Iowa Marching band takes a refuge from the storm inside the Jacobsen building during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
The Iowa Marching band takes a refuge from the storm inside the Jacobsen building during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
The Iowa Marching band takes a refuge from the storm inside the Jacobsen building during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
The Iowa Marching band takes a refuge from the storm inside the Jacobsen building during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Fans wait out the storm during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Fans wait out the storm during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
An Iowa State fan slides down the northeast hill during a lightning delay against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
An Iowa State fan slides down the northeast hill during a lightning delay against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa State fans cheer in the stands despite a downpour and threats of hail during a lightning delay against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa State fans cheer in the stands despite a downpour and threats of hail during a lightning delay against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa State basketball player George Conditt cheers up the football fans during a lightning delay against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa State basketball player George Conditt cheers up the football fans during a lightning delay against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa State fans cheer in the stands despite a downpour and threats of hail during a lightning delay against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa State fans cheer in the stands despite a downpour and threats of hail during a lightning delay against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
An Iowa State fan slides down the northeast hill during a lightning delay against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
An Iowa State fan slides down the northeast hill during a lightning delay against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
An Iowa State fan slides down the northeast hill during a lightning delay against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
An Iowa State fan slides down the northeast hill during a lightning delay against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa State fans slide down the northeast hill during a lightning delay against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa State fans slide down the northeast hill during a lightning delay against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa State fans cheer in the stands despite a downpour and threats of hail during a lightning delay against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa State fans cheer in the stands despite a downpour and threats of hail during a lightning delay against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
A second lightning strike caused a delay in the first half of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
A second lightning strike caused a delay in the first half of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Fans cheer as a second lightning strike caused a delay in the first half of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Fans cheer as a second lightning strike caused a delay in the first half of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Fans leave their seats as a second lightning strike caused a delay in the first half of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Fans leave their seats as a second lightning strike caused a delay in the first half of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (So.) (15) celebrates after a touchdown in the first quarter of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (So.) (15) celebrates after a touchdown in the first quarter of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell claps after a touchdown in the first quarter of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell claps after a touchdown in the first quarter of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell cheers after a touchdown in the first quarter of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell cheers after a touchdown in the first quarter of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (So.) (15) runs during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (So.) (15) runs during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) hands off to Iowa junior running back Toren Young (28) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) hands off to Iowa junior running back Toren Young (28) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) hands off to Iowa junior running back Toren Young (28) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) hands off to Iowa junior running back Toren Young (28) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State fans cheer during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Iowa State fans cheer during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State fans cheer during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Iowa State fans cheer during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) avoids a tackle during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) avoids a tackle during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy scrambles with the ball against Iowa in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa State sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy scrambles with the ball against Iowa in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa State sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy scrambles with the ball against Iowa in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa State sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy scrambles with the ball against Iowa in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa State senior offensive lineman Collin Olson (No. 63) makes a presence during a play in the second quarter against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa State senior offensive lineman Collin Olson (No. 63) makes a presence during a play in the second quarter against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
A young Iowa State fan gets an eagle-eye view of the game against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
A young Iowa State fan gets an eagle-eye view of the game against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa State student fans cheer on the Cyclone defense on an Iowa third down in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa State student fans cheer on the Cyclone defense on an Iowa third down in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Members of the Iowa football team prepare to make their way back to the locker room following a second game delay due to lightning against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Members of the Iowa football team prepare to make their way back to the locker room following a second game delay due to lightning against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball in the second quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball in the second quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa freshman receiver Nico Ragaini runs the ball upfield after making a reception in the second quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa freshman receiver Nico Ragaini runs the ball upfield after making a reception in the second quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa State wide receiver La'Michael Pettway (R-Sr.) (7) celebrates his touchdown reception making the score 6-3 during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Iowa State wide receiver La'Michael Pettway (R-Sr.) (7) celebrates his touchdown reception making the score 6-3 during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State wide receiver La'Michael Pettway (R-Sr.) (7) catches a deep pass for a touchdown to make the score 6-3 during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Iowa State wide receiver La'Michael Pettway (R-Sr.) (7) catches a deep pass for a touchdown to make the score 6-3 during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent is finally caught by Iowa State defensive back Lawrence White after running the ball for a first down on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent is finally caught by Iowa State defensive back Lawrence White after running the ball for a first down on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz observes action on the sideline as rain falls around him in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz observes action on the sideline as rain falls around him in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan kicks a field goal in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan kicks a field goal in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
An Iowa State fan hurdles a puddle en route to the Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, during the CyHawk game against Iowa.
An Iowa State fan hurdles a puddle en route to the Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, during the CyHawk game against Iowa. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
An Iowa State fan holds a sign on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
An Iowa State fan holds a sign on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz observes action on the sideline as rain falls around him in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz observes action on the sideline as rain falls around him in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz observes action on the sideline as rain falls around him in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz observes action on the sideline as rain falls around him in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz observes action on the sideline as rain falls around him in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz observes action on the sideline as rain falls around him in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz observes action on the sideline as rain falls around him in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz observes action on the sideline as rain falls around him in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy scans the field for an open receiver against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy scans the field for an open receiver against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa State defensive back Lawrence White tackles Iowa freshman receiver Nico Ragaini in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa State defensive back Lawrence White tackles Iowa freshman receiver Nico Ragaini in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa junior offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs steps to the line in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa junior offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs steps to the line in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley scrambles as he is chased by Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley scrambles as he is chased by Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent is finally caught by Iowa State defensive back Lawrence White after running the ball for a first down on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent is finally caught by Iowa State defensive back Lawrence White after running the ball for a first down on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa senior offensive lineman Landan Paulsen offers protection from the Iowa State defense in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa senior offensive lineman Landan Paulsen offers protection from the Iowa State defense in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa freshman receiver Nico Ragaini extends to make the catch in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa freshman receiver Nico Ragaini extends to make the catch in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa senior tight end Nate Wieting takes the field prior to kickoff against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa senior tight end Nate Wieting takes the field prior to kickoff against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Members of the Iowa football team take the field prior to kickoff against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Members of the Iowa football team take the field prior to kickoff against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Members of the Iowa State marching band performs prior to kickoff against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Members of the Iowa State marching band performs prior to kickoff against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
A member of the Iowa marching band performs prior to kickoff against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
A member of the Iowa marching band performs prior to kickoff against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, right, meets with Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell prior to kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, right, meets with Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell prior to kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, right, meets with Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell prior to kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, right, meets with Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell prior to kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
An Iowa State tailgating camp shows its support for the Cyclones on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
An Iowa State tailgating camp shows its support for the Cyclones on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
An Iowa State fan attempts to knock a Hawkeye flag out of an Iowa fan's hand on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, prior to the start of the CyHawk series football game at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
An Iowa State fan attempts to knock a Hawkeye flag out of an Iowa fan's hand on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, prior to the start of the CyHawk series football game at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
A Cyclone fan dons a pair of Iowa State shoes on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
A Cyclone fan dons a pair of Iowa State shoes on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell shakes hands with his players during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter.
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell shakes hands with his players during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell shakes hands with his players during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter.
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell shakes hands with his players during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, right, and Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, talk before the game during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter.
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, right, and Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, talk before the game during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter. Brian Powers/The Register
Service members wait to walk onto the field during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter.
Service members wait to walk onto the field during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter. Brian Powers/The Register
Service members wait to walk onto the field during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter.
Service members wait to walk onto the field during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks for a hand off during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks for a hand off during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State fans cheer during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter.
Iowa State fans cheer during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State players high-five fans during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter.
Iowa State players high-five fans during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State players high-five fans during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter.
Iowa State players high-five fans during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State enters the field during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter.
Iowa State enters the field during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State enters the field during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter.
Iowa State enters the field during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State enters the field during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter.
Iowa State enters the field during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass as Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose (So.) (23) tackles him during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter.
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass as Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose (So.) (23) tackles him during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State fans take cover during a lightning delay during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter.
Iowa State fans take cover during a lightning delay during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State runs off the field for a lightning delay during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter.
Iowa State runs off the field for a lightning delay during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter. Brian Powers/The Register
The Iowa State Marching Band plays outside the portages-potties before the Cy-Hawk football game to Iowa 17-18 at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
The Iowa State Marching Band plays outside the portages-potties before the Cy-Hawk football game to Iowa 17-18 at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
    • A quarterback not known for his mobility who nevertheless made two of the biggest runs of the game, both on third down.
    • A young cornerback thrust into action who made a costly early mistake but came back to lead the Hawkeyes in tackles.
    • A wide receiver who delivered a sliding catch to convert a near-miracle third-and-22.
    • A kicker who was once a hero, then relegated to the sidelines for two years, only to re-emerge and become the star of a big victory once again.
    • A senior who has tried both offense and defense in his Iowa career, finally to find himself as a leader on special teams, who clinched the victory with pure hustle.

    “It means a lot, but honestly, it’s just one play,” said that senior, Devonte Young. “I’ve just got to keep moving forward and keep working. That’s not like the end of the season for me.”

    But it was certainly the early high point of Iowa’s season. The Hawkeyes have won five consecutive games in this rivalry. And none was stranger than this.

    It started with the Hawkeyes driving methodically downfield for a 25-yard Keith Duncan field goal. Duncan, a junior who has been perfect all season, said later that was the most difficult boot of the day since he had never before kicked in this stadium.

    The big play in that drive came on third-and-seven from the Iowa State 26-yard line. Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley read the Cyclone defense well enough to know that he could pick up the first down without even throwing the ball. He found a crease to his left and rumbled for 10 yards. It was foreshadowing.

    In the fourth quarter, Iowa again had a third down on the Cyclone 26. The Hawkeyes needed 11 yards this time. Stanley trotted around right end for 14. That drive ended with Iowa’s lone touchdown and a 15-14 lead.

    Those running plays for Stanley, believe it or not, were part of Iowa’s game plan.

    “We knew that they have a tendency to drop a lot of guys out in coverage and that was something that we felt we could take advantage of,” Stanley said.

    After Iowa’s opening field goal came the first lightning delay and an unwanted 49-minute cooling-off period.

    When play resumed, the Cyclones (1-1) went after Iowa redshirt freshman cornerback D.J. Johnson, who was in the starting lineup because of an injury to Matt Hankins. Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy hit Tarique Milton for 12 yards in front of Johnson. Johnnie Lang ran at him for 7 more. Purdy lateraled across the field to Deshaunte Jones and Johnson raced up to try to make a tackle. Uh, oh. La’Michael Pettway ran untouched down the Hawkeye sideline and Jones pulled up and hit him in stride for a 51-yard touchdown.

    It was a visible mistake for Johnson, who retreated to the bench and got an earful from defensive coordinator Phil Parker.

    But Johnson also discovered an inner resolve not to let one error compound itself. By the time the game was over, he had nine tackles and two passes broken up. And a belief in himself.

    “I was so excited I almost started crying,” Johnson said after helping Iowa win its first road game of the season. “It hurt me a little bit because I was just trying not to mess up and maybe that’s why I got beat early. But I think adversity just shows who you really are.”

    The second quarter brought another weather delay, this one lasting two hours and six minutes. The Cyclones led 7-6 at halftime and easily built that lead to 14-6 on their opening drive of the third quarter.

    That’s when Iowa started moving backward, thanks to a 15-yard penalty on Stanley for intentional grounding. Things looked bleak. The Hawkeyes stared at a third-and-22 from their 19-yard line. The last thing they wanted to do was punt the ball right back to a Cyclone team feeding off its soldout crowd and hungry to pile on points.

    Stanley dropped back to pass. Ihmir Smith-Marsette breezed past a cornerback and found himself locked on a safety. Stanley delivered a pass low and to the inside of the field, where only Smith-Marsette could catch it. He did. It was a 27-yard gain. Iowa kept moving until Duncan was able to nail a 42-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 14-9.

    Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette describes his latest clutch play at Jack Trice Stadium. Listen to how he converted a third-and-22: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

    “We needed a spark,” said Smith-Marsette, a junior who scored the game-winning touchdown here two years ago. “I had to make sure that my feet were under me. It was a wet field. I had to break when I needed to and I knew Nate was going to give me a good pass.

    “I’m trying to be as clutch as I can in any game.”

    He has been.

    But so has Duncan. As a true freshman, he was the kicker that delivered Iowa’s last-second victory over Michigan at Kinnick Stadium. The past two years, however, he was the understudy to Miguel Recinos, a humbling experience that Duncan said only made him stronger.

    He’s the starter again, and Saturday showed why. Duncan made his initial field goal, then came back out onto the field after the second weather delay to test the footing. He promptly fell on his rear end.

    “I knew that I had to shorten my stance a little bit, put more weight on the middle of my plant foot and go from there,” Duncan said.

    That made his next three field goals — from 40, 42 and 39 yards — that much more challenging. Duncan was true on all of them. His final one came with 4:51 remaining. It was the game-winner. Duncan is 8-for-8 this season.

    He said he got emotional after the victory.

    “I just know how much tonight meant, beating Iowa State,” Duncan said. “I’m from North Carolina, but I quickly picked up on that rivalry.”

      The game wasn’t over yet. The Hawkeyes were set to punt to Iowa State with 90 seconds left and holding that tenuous one-point lead. The sequence didn’t start well. Iowa’s initial attempt was whistled dead when Barrington Wade was called for a false start. That backed the Hawkeyes up to their 36-yard line.

      Young, who came to Iowa as a wide receiver and switched to safety last year in an attempt to earn more playing time, cautioned everyone to relax.

      “Just line up,” he told them. “Just get the punt off.”

      Iowa senior Devonte Young made a heads-up play to seal the win over Iowa State. Hear him talk about it: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

      Michael Sleep-Dalton sent a 42-yard boot angling toward the Hawkeye sideline. Young took off to cover it but saw Iowa State’s Datrone Young signal for a fair catch. Devonte Young didn’t ease up, and was surprised to see another Cyclone run into Datrone Young, causing the football to fall to the ground.

      “In the moment, I’m just hustling, just getting to the returner,” Devonte Young said after pouncing on the ball and sealing a bizarre and satisfying victory that was six hours in the making.

      “It felt good just to go back to my teammates and celebrate with them.”

      Afterward, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, who thought he’d seen it all in his 21 years at the Hawkeye helm, tried to sum up all the drama. He praised Sleep-Dalton and Young for their heads-up play.

      “Just a really unusual end and probably fitting just the way this game was going,” Ferentz said.

      “It was crazy on all fronts.”

      Mark Emmert covers the Iowa Hawkeyes for the Register. Reach him at memmert@registermedia.com or 319-339-7367. Follow him on Twitter at @MarkEmmert.

      No one covers the Hawkeyes like the Register. Subscribe today at Des Moines Register.com/Deal to make sure you never miss a moment.

