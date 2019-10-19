CLOSE Kirk Ferentz hits on several angles of his offensive line that allowed 10 sacks and was held to 71 rushing yards in losses to Michigan and Penn State. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Say this for the Iowa coaching staff: After frustrating back-to-back losses, they weren’t afraid to try new faces in key spots.

The No. 22 Hawkeyes beat Purdue 26-20 Saturday at Kinnick Stadium in a performance that won’t exactly quiet the critics. The offense bogged down too often again, particularly on third downs in Boilermakers’ territory. The defense gave up some big plays in the passing game, but did generate two needed turnovers.

It was a victory Iowa had to have to keep alive its hopes for a Big Ten West title.

Buy Photo Iowa defensive lineman John Waggoner (92) celebrates after sacking Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

But it was primarily noteworthy for the number of Hawkeyes who had played sparingly, if at all, this season, who suddenly got the opportunity to show what they can do. It was as if Kirk Ferentz and his coaching staff were auditioning and seeking new talent who could possibly help in the final five games.

That included true freshman Dane Belton, who played extensively at the “cash” position where Amani Hooker excelled last season. Defensive coordinator Phil Parker hadn’t felt comfortable using it in the first six games this season.

Belton, a Florida native, has obviously changed Parker's mind. And he backed it up by playing well against a spread Purdue attack.

Redshirt freshman Dillon Doyle got his first career start at middle linebacker with senior Kristian Welch out with an injury. That wasn’t a big surprise. But true freshman Jack Campbell also was called on to spell Doyle at times, his most extensive action. Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace is high on both youngsters. They’ll be a big part of the future at that position.

True freshman Justin Britt, another high-upside athlete who hadn’t seen the field much so far, got plenty of snaps as the backup to Mark Kallenberger at right guard. The play of the interior of Iowa’s offensive line has been inferior. It wasn’t stellar Saturday, but it at least looked less shaky.

Redshirt freshman John Waggoner got his first meaningful snaps at defensive end. How did he do? He face-planted Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer for a 7-yard loss in the second quarter, eliciting the loudest response from the crowd to that point. It was his first career sack.

That wasn’t the end of the tinkering in the Iowa lineup. Special teams coordinator LeVar Woods replaced Nico Ragaini at punt returner with Max Cooper. He didn’t allow any kicks to roll past him for key lost yardage.

After junior cornerback Matt Hankins drew Parker’s ire for getting beat repeatedly by Purdue star receiver David Bell, he was yanked from the lineup and replaced by sophomore Riley Moss. Two plays later, Moss had an interception. Iowa turned that into its lone touchdown.

That touchdown was scored by true freshman running back Tyler Goodson, who took every offensive snap for Iowa’s first two series of the second half, seemingly having supplanted juniors Mekhi Sargent and Toren Young. On Iowa’s first play after the Moss interception, quarterback Nate Stanley found Goodson out of the backfield for a 20-yard gain.

When Iowa got down to Purdue’s 1-yard line, it was Goodson who finally was called on to leap into the end zone after two previous attempts failed.

The message in all this: No one’s spot is guaranteed. If Iowa is going to go down to defeat, it’s going to at least explore all its options in the process.

Mark Emmert covers the Iowa Hawkeyes for the Register. Reach him at memmert@registermedia.com or 319-339-7367. Follow him on Twitter at @MarkEmmert.