Kirk Ferentz hits on several angles of his offensive line that allowed 10 sacks and was held to 71 rushing yards in losses to Michigan and Penn State. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Say this for the Iowa coaching staff: After frustrating back-to-back losses, they weren’t afraid to try new faces in key spots.

The No. 22 Hawkeyes beat Purdue 26-20 Saturday at Kinnick Stadium in a performance that won’t exactly quiet the critics. The offense bogged down too often again, particularly on third downs in Boilermakers’ territory. The defense gave up some big plays in the passing game, but did generate two needed turnovers.

It was a victory Iowa had to have to keep alive its hopes for a Big Ten West title.

But it was primarily noteworthy for the number of Hawkeyes who had played sparingly, if at all, this season, who suddenly got the opportunity to show what they can do. It was as if Kirk Ferentz and his coaching staff were auditioning and seeking new talent who could possibly help in the final five games.

That included true freshman Dane Belton, who played extensively at the “cash” position where Amani Hooker excelled last season. Defensive coordinator Phil Parker hadn’t felt comfortable using it in the first six games this season.

Belton, a Florida native, has obviously changed Parker's mind. And he backed it up by playing well against a spread Purdue attack.

Redshirt freshman Dillon Doyle got his first career start at middle linebacker with senior Kristian Welch out with an injury. That wasn’t a big surprise. But true freshman Jack Campbell also was called on to spell Doyle at times, his most extensive action. Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace is high on both youngsters. They’ll be a big part of the future at that position.

True freshman Justin Britt, another high-upside athlete who hadn’t seen the field much so far, got plenty of snaps as the backup to Mark Kallenberger at right guard. The play of the interior of Iowa’s offensive line has been inferior. It wasn’t stellar Saturday, but it at least looked less shaky.

Photos: No. 22 Iowa defeats Purdue on homecoming at Kinnick Stadium
Iowa sophomore offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger lays out Purdue linebacker Jaylan Alexander as freshman Tyler Goodson runs the ball upfield on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Members of Iowa's staff attend to junior wide receiver Brandon Smith after he injured his ankle in the fourth quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa sophomore defensive back Jack Koerner hits Purdue freshman quarterback Jack Plummer near the goal line late in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Members of the Iowa defense chase Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer out of bounds late in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa fans argue a call by an official against Iowa in the fourth quarter as Purdue looked to close the scoring gap on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior defensive end Chauncey Golston hits Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith rolls up on his right ankle as he is brought down by Purdue safety Brennan Thieneman in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa sophomore offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger lays out Purdue linebacker Jaylan Alexander as freshman Tyler Goodson runs the ball upfield on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball through members of the Purdue secondary in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley is afforded time to throw the ball as the offensive line holds Purdue's defense at bay on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley gets rid of the ball as Purdue junior defensive end Derrick Barnes rushes forward in the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior receiver Brandon Smith rumbles through the Purdue defense in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Purdue punter Brooks Cormier kicks the ball against Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa kicker Keith Duncan hits an extra point in the third quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson jumps in for a touchdown in the third quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson carries the ball for yards against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass in the third quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fakes a handoff to receiver Brandon Smith in the third quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) catches a snap during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes players run onto the field during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) celebrates after a turnover during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) catches a pass as Purdue safety Cory Trice (23) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman John Waggoner (92) celebrates after sacking Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) celebrates a stop with Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (3) celebrates with Colten Rastetter (7) after kicking a field goal during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman John Waggoner (92) sacks Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Members of the Iowa defense take down Purdue receiver Amad Anderson, Jr., in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer takes the snap in the second quarter against Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz greets his defense at the sideline after a Purdue fumble in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa right tackle Tristan Wirfs watches a replay in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball off to running back Toren Young in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa receiver Nico Ragaini runs the ball after pulling down a catch in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Purdue receiver Amad Anderson, Jr., fumbles the ball for a turnover against Iowa in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa fullback Brady Ross is brought down by Purdue's Semisi Fakasiieik and Lawrence Johnson in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa fullback Brady Ross is brought down by Purdue's Semisi Fakasiieik and Lawrence Johnson in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley throws a pass against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
An Iowa fan cheers as the Hawkeyes kick their way to a 9-0 lead over Purdue in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior kicker Keith Duncan strikes an easy field goal in the first quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa freshman wide receiver Tyrone Tracy carries the ball after pulling in a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith carries the ball after pulling in a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team take the field prior to kickoff against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls down a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer looks for a receiver as the line holds Iowa's defense at bay on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls down a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior running back Toren Young carries the ball in the first quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer takes the snap in the second quarter against Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball off to running back Toren Young in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa freshman defensive back Dane Belton gets to Purdue's King Doerue in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior offensive lineman Alaric Jackson waits for the snap in the first quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Members of the Iowa defense take down Purdue receiver Amad Anderson, Jr., in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz greets his defense at the sideline after a Purdue fumble in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa right tackle Tristan Wirfs watches a replay in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley throws a pass against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa fullback Brady Ross is brought down by Purdue's Semisi Fakasiieik and Lawrence Johnson in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa fullback Brady Ross is brought down by Purdue's Semisi Fakasiieik and Lawrence Johnson in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Purdue receiver Amad Anderson, Jr., fumbles the ball for a turnover against Iowa in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa freshman wide receiver Tyrone Tracy carries the ball after pulling in a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa receiver Nico Ragaini runs the ball after pulling down a catch in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team take the field prior to kickoff against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
An Iowa fan cheers as the Hawkeyes kick their way to a 9-0 lead over Purdue in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior offensive lineman Alaric Jackson waits for the snap in the first quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer looks for a receiver as the line holds Iowa's defense at bay on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior kicker Keith Duncan strikes an easy field goal in the first quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith carries the ball after pulling in a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls down a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls down a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior running back Toren Young carries the ball in the first quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa freshman defensive back Dane Belton gets to Purdue's King Doerue in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) and Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) help Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) off the field during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) and Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) help up Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) gets tended to by medical official during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz argues a call with an official during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass as Purdue safety Cory Trice (23) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) gets tackled by Purdue safety Cory Trice (23) and Brennan Thieneman, right, during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) gets tackled by Purdue defensive lineman Jack Sullivan, left, and linebacker Ben Holt (44) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) leaps over the line into the endzone for a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Redshirt freshman John Waggoner got his first meaningful snaps at defensive end. How did he do? He face-planted Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer for a 7-yard loss in the second quarter, eliciting the loudest response from the crowd to that point. It was his first career sack.

    That wasn’t the end of the tinkering in the Iowa lineup. Special teams coordinator LeVar Woods replaced Nico Ragaini at punt returner with Max Cooper. He didn’t allow any kicks to roll past him for key lost yardage.

    After junior cornerback Matt Hankins drew Parker’s ire for getting beat repeatedly by Purdue star receiver David Bell, he was yanked from the lineup and replaced by sophomore Riley Moss. Two plays later, Moss had an interception. Iowa turned that into its lone touchdown.

    That touchdown was scored by true freshman running back Tyler Goodson, who took every offensive snap for Iowa’s first two series of the second half, seemingly having supplanted juniors Mekhi Sargent and Toren Young. On Iowa’s first play after the Moss interception, quarterback Nate Stanley found Goodson out of the backfield for a 20-yard gain.

    When Iowa got down to Purdue’s 1-yard line, it was Goodson who finally was called on to leap into the end zone after two previous attempts failed.

    The message in all this: No one’s spot is guaranteed. If Iowa is going to go down to defeat, it’s going to at least explore all its options in the process.

    Mark Emmert covers the Iowa Hawkeyes for the Register. Reach him at memmert@registermedia.com or 319-339-7367. Follow him on Twitter at @MarkEmmert.

