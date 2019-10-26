CLOSE

Iowa defeated Northwestern 20-0 at Ryan Field. Hawk Central

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

EVANSTON, Ill. — That Iowa defensive line that was supposed to be a strength of the team this season?

It’s starting to bare its teeth now.

And it’s not just preseason all-American A.J. Epenesa. It’s 10 guys who were so relentless Saturday that Northwestern quarterback Aidan Smith had nowhere to run and barely saved his hide in a 20-0 Hawkeye victory at Ryan Field.

This wasn’t some fresh-faced offensive line that Iowa battered, either. The Wildcats may be 0-5 in Big Ten Conference play, but their five starters up front consist of three juniors and two seniors with an average weight of 302 pounds.

They were thoroughly whipped by Iowa. From beginning to end.

If the quarterback is the most important position on a football team, those who can harry the quarterback into mistakes have to rank second. And it’s perhaps the best sign for the Hawkeyes that they can compete for a Big Ten West title in November that their defensive front is starting to look like a terror.

It started with Northwestern’s opening series Saturday, when Iowa defensive tackle Brady Reiff tipped a Smith third-down pass and defensive end Chauncey Golston hauled it in for an interception.

“That’s all credit to Brady Reiff,” Golston said afterward. “It was an opportunity to get the offense on the field right now.

“That’s what defenses are for, trying to put the offense in the best position so they can score.”

Alas, Iowa’s offense didn’t score. At least not that time.

Leistikow: Swarming defense is ready to put the Hawkeyes' season on its shoulders

► More6 final thoughts from Iowa's 20-0 domination of Northwestern

The defense went back to work. Golston raced to the sideline to trap Northwestern running back Isaiah Bowser a yard behind the line of scrimmage. Epenesa tracked down Smith from behind to stop him two yards short of a first down.

Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald decided to go for it on fourth-and-2 from Iowa’s 48-yard line. Big mistake. Golston snuffed that handoff to John Moten IV for another two-yard loss.

This time, Iowa scored on a 50-yard catch and run by Tyrone Tracy.

Northwestern couldn’t have known it, but the game was essentially over. There was no moving the football on Iowa’s defensive front on this soggy afternoon.

Joe Evans and Epenesa ended one Wildcat drive by combining for a sack, one of five for Iowa.

Football photos: Iowa Hawkeyes at Northwestern Wildcats
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) leaps over Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Greg Newsome II (2) and Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Chris Bergin (28) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) leaps over Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Greg Newsome II (2) and Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Chris Bergin (28) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports Matt Marton, Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Greg Newsome II (2) defends against Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Sam LaPorta (84) in the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Greg Newsome II (2) defends against Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Sam LaPorta (84) in the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports Matt Marton, Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa players celebrate at the end of the game against Northwestern at Ryan Field. The Iowa Hawkeyes beat the Northwestern Wildcats 20-0. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa players celebrate at the end of the game against Northwestern at Ryan Field. The Iowa Hawkeyes beat the Northwestern Wildcats 20-0. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports Matt Marton, Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa players celebrate at the end of the game against Northwestern at Ryan Field. The Iowa Hawkeyes beat the Northwestern Wildcats 20-0. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa players celebrate at the end of the game against Northwestern at Ryan Field. The Iowa Hawkeyes beat the Northwestern Wildcats 20-0. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports Matt Marton, Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to pass into the end zone against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to pass into the end zone against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports Matt Marton, Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Riley Lees (19) runs against Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Devonte Young (17) and Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Amani Jones (52) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Riley Lees (19) runs against Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Devonte Young (17) and Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Amani Jones (52) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports Matt Marton, Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) runs against Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Erik Mueller (35), Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Jaylen Rivers (31) and Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Chris Bergin (28) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) runs against Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Erik Mueller (35), Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Jaylen Rivers (31) and Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Chris Bergin (28) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports Matt Marton, Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) warms ups before a game against Northwestern an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) warms ups before a game against Northwestern an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks) David Banks, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) warms up before a game against Northwestern an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) warms up before a game against Northwestern an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks) David Banks, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) warms up before a game against Northwestern an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) warms up before a game against Northwestern an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks) David Banks, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) warms up before a game against Northwestern an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) warms up before a game against Northwestern an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks) David Banks, AP
Fullscreen
during warms ups before a game against Northwestern an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)
during warms ups before a game against Northwestern an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks) David Banks, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston (57) reacts after intercepting a pass against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston (57) reacts after intercepting a pass against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks) David Banks, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston (57) intercepts a pass as Northwestern offensive lineman Rashawn Slater (70) tackles him during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston (57) intercepts a pass as Northwestern offensive lineman Rashawn Slater (70) tackles him during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks) David Banks, AP
Fullscreen
Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald gestures to his team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa , Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald gestures to his team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa , Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks) David Banks, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) runs for a touchdown against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) runs for a touchdown against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks) David Banks, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta (84) tries to make a catch as Northwestern defensive back Cameron Ruiz (18) defends him during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta (84) tries to make a catch as Northwestern defensive back Cameron Ruiz (18) defends him during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks) David Banks, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) runs as Northwestern defensive back JR Pace (13) and defensive back Bryce Jackson (22) try to tackle him during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) runs as Northwestern defensive back JR Pace (13) and defensive back Bryce Jackson (22) try to tackle him during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks) David Banks, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes the ball against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes the ball against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks) David Banks, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta, right, catches a pass as Northwestern defensive back Greg Newsome II, left, defends him during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta, right, catches a pass as Northwestern defensive back Greg Newsome II, left, defends him during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks) David Banks, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta, right, catches a pass as Northwestern defensive back Greg Newsome II, left, defends him during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta, right, catches a pass as Northwestern defensive back Greg Newsome II, left, defends him during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks) David Banks, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) runs against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) runs against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks) David Banks, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks) David Banks, AP
Fullscreen
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr., left, celebrates with Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) after scoring a touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats in the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr., left, celebrates with Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) after scoring a touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats in the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports Matt Marton, Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) runs for a touchdown against Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Greg Newsome II (2) in the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) runs for a touchdown against Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Greg Newsome II (2) in the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports Matt Marton, Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) scores a touchdown against Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Travis Whillock (7) in the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) scores a touchdown against Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Travis Whillock (7) in the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports Matt Marton, Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Brady Reiff (91) tackles Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Kyric McGowan (8) in the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Brady Reiff (91) tackles Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Kyric McGowan (8) in the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports Matt Marton, Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) runs for a touchdown against Northwestern Wildcats in the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) runs for a touchdown against Northwestern Wildcats in the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports Matt Marton, Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) is sacked by Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Samdup Miller (91) and Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Joe Gaziano (97) in the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) is sacked by Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Samdup Miller (91) and Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Joe Gaziano (97) in the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports Matt Marton, Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to throw against Northwestern Wildcats in the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to throw against Northwestern Wildcats in the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports Matt Marton, Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald directs the team against Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald directs the team against Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports Matt Marton, Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Aidan Smith (11) is sacked by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) in the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Aidan Smith (11) is sacked by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) in the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports Matt Marton, Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Aidan Smith (11) passes against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Aidan Smith (11) passes against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports Matt Marton, Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Cameron Ruiz (18) breaks up a pass meant for Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Sam LaPorta (84) in the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Cameron Ruiz (18) breaks up a pass meant for Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Sam LaPorta (84) in the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports Matt Marton, Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz claps in the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz claps in the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports Matt Marton, Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Greg Newsome II (2) defends against Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Sam LaPorta (84) in the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Greg Newsome II (2) defends against Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Sam LaPorta (84) in the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports Matt Marton, Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz points in the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz points in the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports Matt Marton, Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) reacts after he sacked Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Aidan Smith (11) in the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) reacts after he sacked Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Aidan Smith (11) in the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports Matt Marton, Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Defensive tackle Cedrick Lattimore did the same, after Northwestern reached Iowa’s 35.

    On fourth-and-4 from the Hawkeye 41, Lattimore dragged Smith down for no gain.

    On fourth-and-9 from the Iowa 28, the farthest upfield Northwestern ever got, Evans bulled his way into the backfield and forced an incomplete pass.

    On the Wildcats’ final possession, with only Hawkeye fans remaining to watch, the defensive line gave them a treat. Defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon sacked Smith twice in three dropback attempts. Then Evans buried him six yards behind the line of scrimmage. Northwestern conceded, punting the ball back to Iowa for the sixth time. Four other drives ended when the Wildcats turned the ball over on downs.

    “That’s Iowa football. That’s what we pride ourselves in,” said Golston, who is emerging as a star in his first season as a starter. “We know games are going to be sticky, and we try to keep them sticky because we’ve been trained for that.”

    The Hawkeyes held Northwestern to 64 yards on 35 rushing attempts Saturday. Defensive linemen were instrumental in that, and also contributed 24 tackles, five sacks, two-and-a-half tackles for loss, an interception, a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry to the cause.

    Evans, a walk-on redshirt freshman who starred at quarterback at Ames High School, has supplanted senior Amani Jones in Iowa’s pass-rushing package the past two weeks. And he’s shown why. He’s fast, strong and determined.

    Reiff’s return from injury has helped anchor the interior of the line, where Lattimore and Nixon are also stalwarts. Austin Schulte and Noah Shannon also see time there. At end, Zach VanValkenburg and John Waggoner are getting some snaps and holding their own while Epenesa and Golston get an occasional breather.

    That’s depth. And that’s game-changing talent, led still by Epenesa, who had four solo tackles Saturday.

    He was pleased with what he saw from his front four. But only to a point.

    “I wouldn’t say ‘dominated,’” Epenesa demurred when that word was used (accurately) to describe the play up front. “There’s a lot of things we could fix. But we played hard and we played well.”

    They played like the unit many people expected to see this season. More days like this would certainly help make up for an offense that needs all the help it can get these days.

    Mark Emmert covers the Iowa Hawkeyes for the Register. Reach him at memmert@registermedia.com or 319-339-7367. Follow him on Twitter at @MarkEmmert.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE