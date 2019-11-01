CLOSE

Iowa forward Jack Nunge spent a year getting bigger and better. Hear him explain the benefits of his redshirt season: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Five days a week last winter, Jack Nunge and CJ Fredrick would isolate themselves from their Iowa basketball teammates and prepare for a time when their names would be called out over the public-address system at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Strength coach Bill Maxwell was their supervisor. It was just the three of them in a weight room that also must have felt like a wait room.

The workouts were intense. So was the bond the players formed.

“You’re used to the whole team being in there, but it was just me and coach and CJ getting after it,” said Nunge, who chose to redshirt in his second season at Iowa after averaging 5.7 points as a freshman.

Nunge, the tallest player on the Hawkeye team at 6-feet, 11 ½ inches, added 15 pounds to check in at 245. The goal was to reinvent himself as more of a low-post player who can still make defenses pay when he steps out to the 3-point arc.

Fredrick, a shooting guard, came to Iowa at 170 pounds on his 6-3 frame, and knew that probably wasn’t sufficient for Big Ten Conference battles. The fact that he broke a rib early on in practices while taking a charge from power forward Tyler Cook sealed his decision to take a year off. He’s at 195 pounds now.

“My speed and strength are really helping me. Coming off screens, I can come off much tighter. I can seal guys on my back and create the separation I want to,” Fredrick said. “I can take the hit and keep going and (am) finishing around the rim a lot better.”

There was more asked of Nunge and Fredrick than just lifting weights, of course. When they were still exhausted from that, they’d come out to the practice court and be part of Iowa’s scout team. That’s where another bond formed.

“He’s a real fun guy to play with because he’s a great passer, great shooter, great defender,” Nunge said of Fredrick.

The wait is over.

Hawkeye fans will get to see for themselves, starting at 7 p.m. Monday with an exhibition game against Lindsey Wilson College at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It’s likely that new friends Nunge and Fredrick will be in the starting lineup together. And it’s also likely that how those two perform will determine how high Iowa is able to climb in the Big Ten standings.

The Hawkeyes have a star at small forward in sophomore Joe Wieskamp. They have a proven commodity at center in junior Luka Garza. They have a big question mark at point guard after senior Jordan Bohannon had hip surgery in May; he will try to give it a go in early-season games but is doubtful to be able to play the duration of the season.

CLOSE

Iowa guard CJ Fredrick comes from an accomplished family of basketball players. How will that translate to the court this year? Listen: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

What the Hawkeyes are surely missing is Cook’s muscle inside, and his team-leading 14.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. And they are lacking Isaiah Moss’ ability to score in bulk on the perimeter and in the open court. Moss, who transferred to Kansas, averaged 9.2 points on 42% shooting from the 3-point line.

Enter Nunge.

“He took it upon himself after his freshman year to improve a lot, and he did it," Garza said of Nunge. "He stretches the floor just as well as anyone in the country. He’s gotten way more comfortable on the block. He has moves to go to. He scores with both shoulders."

“It’s tough to guard us. Because both of us can stretch the floor. Both of us can post up. And we’re both unselfish guys. I run to the rim; he trails usually. You’ve got to get right on Jack, so that leaves me way more space in the post.”

Enter Fredrick.

“He's a big-time scorer. He's a bucket-getter. He can create his own. He can get baskets within the offense,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said.

“He sees the floor extremely well and gets the ball out of his hands quickly when somebody is open.”

Enter the 2019-20 Hawkeyes, who barely resemble the version that went 23-12 a year ago.

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes forward Jack Nunge
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) warms up during an open practice following the Hawkeyes men's basketball media day, Wednesday, Oct., 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) warms up during an open practice following the Hawkeyes men's basketball media day, Wednesday, Oct., 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Jack Nunge stands for a portrait during Iowa basketball during media day in Iowa City Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
Jack Nunge stands for a portrait during Iowa basketball during media day in Iowa City Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Jack Nunge stands for a portrait during Iowa basketball during media day in Iowa City Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
Jack Nunge stands for a portrait during Iowa basketball during media day in Iowa City Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Connor McCaffery (from left) C.J. Fredrick, Austin Ash and Jack Nunge go through warmups before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Indiana on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Connor McCaffery (from left) C.J. Fredrick, Austin Ash and Jack Nunge go through warmups before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Indiana on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Riley Till (raising hand) celebrates with teammates (from left) Connor McCaffery, Austin Ash, Jack Nunge and Michael Baer during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Riley Till (raising hand) celebrates with teammates (from left) Connor McCaffery, Austin Ash, Jack Nunge and Michael Baer during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Jack Nunge, Iowa (Castle)
Jack Nunge, Iowa (Castle) Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) runs a drill during men's basketball practice following media day on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) runs a drill during men's basketball practice following media day on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Jack Nunge poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
Iowa forward Jack Nunge poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) dunks during men's basketball practice following media day on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) dunks during men's basketball practice following media day on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Jack Nunge poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
Iowa forward Jack Nunge poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Jack Nunge averaged 5.7 points and 2.8 rebounds in roughly 16 minutes per game as a freshman last season.
Iowa's Jack Nunge averaged 5.7 points and 2.8 rebounds in roughly 16 minutes per game as a freshman last season. Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Charles Matthews drives against Iowa forward Jack Nunge during the first half of the second round game in the Big Ten tournament on Thursday, March 1, 2018, at Madison Square Garden.
Michigan guard Charles Matthews drives against Iowa forward Jack Nunge during the first half of the second round game in the Big Ten tournament on Thursday, March 1, 2018, at Madison Square Garden. Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press
Fullscreen
The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa's Jack Nunge blocks Indiana's Josh Newkirk during an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Jack Nunge blocks Indiana's Josh Newkirk during an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 in Iowa City, Iowa. David Scrivner, AP
Fullscreen
The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Michigan State Spartans guard Miles Bridges (22) goes to the basket as Iowa Hawkeyes forward Jack Nunge (2) defends during the second half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Michigan State won 96-93, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018.
Michigan State Spartans guard Miles Bridges (22) goes to the basket as Iowa Hawkeyes forward Jack Nunge (2) defends during the second half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Michigan State won 96-93, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa's Jack Nunge dunks off a stolen ball during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018.
Iowa's Jack Nunge dunks off a stolen ball during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Jack Nunge (2) looks to shoot as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Mike Watkins (24) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State defeated Iowa 82-58.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Jack Nunge (2) looks to shoot as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Mike Watkins (24) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State defeated Iowa 82-58. Matthew O'Haren/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Badgers guard Khalil Iverson goes to the basket as Hawkeyes forward Jack Nunge defends.
Badgers guard Khalil Iverson goes to the basket as Hawkeyes forward Jack Nunge defends. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Jan 20, 2018; Iowa City, IA, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Grady Eifert (24) goes to the basket as Iowa Hawkeyes forward Jack Nunge (2) defends during the second half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Purdue won 87-64. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 20, 2018; Iowa City, IA, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Grady Eifert (24) goes to the basket as Iowa Hawkeyes forward Jack Nunge (2) defends during the second half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Purdue won 87-64. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker, Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Jan 20, 2018; Iowa City, IA, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Vincent Edwards (12) goes to the basket as Iowa Hawkeyes forward Jack Nunge (2) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 20, 2018; Iowa City, IA, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Vincent Edwards (12) goes to the basket as Iowa Hawkeyes forward Jack Nunge (2) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker, Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa's Jack Nunge steals the ball during the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.
Iowa's Jack Nunge steals the ball during the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Jack Nunge (2) shoots a three pointer against the Iowa State Cyclones at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones beat the Hawkeyes 84 to 78.
Jack Nunge (2) shoots a three pointer against the Iowa State Cyclones at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones beat the Hawkeyes 84 to 78. Reese Strickland, Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Jack Nunge (2) puts up a shot as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Jack Nunge (2) puts up a shot as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Jack Nunge (2) shoots the ball and is fouled by Indiana Hoosiers forward Juwan Morgan (13) in the second half of the game at Assembly Hall.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Jack Nunge (2) shoots the ball and is fouled by Indiana Hoosiers forward Juwan Morgan (13) in the second half of the game at Assembly Hall. Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Indiana Hoosiers guard Devonte Green (11) dribbles the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Jack Nunge (2) and guard Brady Ellingson (24) defend in the second half of the game at Assembly Hall.
Indiana Hoosiers guard Devonte Green (11) dribbles the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Jack Nunge (2) and guard Brady Ellingson (24) defend in the second half of the game at Assembly Hall. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Dec 4, 2017; Bloomington, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Juwan Morgan (13) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Jack Nunge (2) defends in the first half of the game at Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2017; Bloomington, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Juwan Morgan (13) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Jack Nunge (2) defends in the first half of the game at Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trevor Ruszkowski, Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa's Jack Nunge puts up a shot against Indiana's Collin Hartman during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana won 77-64. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Iowa's Jack Nunge puts up a shot against Indiana's Collin Hartman during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana won 77-64. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Darron Cummings, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa's Jack Nunge takes a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Grambling State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.
Iowa's Jack Nunge takes a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Grambling State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) goes up to try block a shot by Alabama State guard Tobi Ewuosho on Sunday. Nunge finished with three steals and two blocks to key a strong defensive effort in Iowa's 92-58 win.
Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) goes up to try block a shot by Alabama State guard Tobi Ewuosho on Sunday. Nunge finished with three steals and two blocks to key a strong defensive effort in Iowa's 92-58 win. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa's Jack Nunge dunks the ball during the Hawkeyes' game against Chicago State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.
Iowa's Jack Nunge dunks the ball during the Hawkeyes' game against Chicago State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa Freshmen Connor McCaffery and Jack Nunge during media day at Carver Hawkeye Arena Monday, Oct. 16, 2017.
Iowa Freshmen Connor McCaffery and Jack Nunge during media day at Carver Hawkeye Arena Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Jack Nunge during media day at Carver Hawkeye Arena Monday, Oct. 16, 2017.
Iowa's Jack Nunge during media day at Carver Hawkeye Arena Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Jack Nunge during media day at Carver Hawkeye Arena Monday, Oct. 16, 2017.
Iowa's Jack Nunge during media day at Carver Hawkeye Arena Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Jack Nunge during media day at Carver Hawkeye Arena Monday, Oct. 16, 2017.
Iowa's Jack Nunge during media day at Carver Hawkeye Arena Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Incoming Iowa freshmen Luka Garza and Jack Nunge face off during Prime Time League play at the North Liberty Community Center on Sunday, June 18, 2017.
Incoming Iowa freshmen Luka Garza and Jack Nunge face off during Prime Time League play at the North Liberty Community Center on Sunday, June 18, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Jack Nunge, Iowa, Fr. (Castle/Newburgh)
Jack Nunge, Iowa, Fr. (Castle/Newburgh) Mike Lawrence / Courier & Press
Fullscreen
CastleÕs Jack Nunge (2) at the Indiana vs. Kentucky High School All-Star game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Saturday, June 10, 2017.
CastleÕs Jack Nunge (2) at the Indiana vs. Kentucky High School All-Star game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Saturday, June 10, 2017. Sarah Stier/IndyStar
Fullscreen
Incoming Iowa freshman Jack Nunge takes a shot during Prime Time League play at the North Liberty Community Center on Sunday, June 18, 2017.
Incoming Iowa freshman Jack Nunge takes a shot during Prime Time League play at the North Liberty Community Center on Sunday, June 18, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Senior Jack Nunge (2), right, drives the ball past junior Gavin Bizeau (42), during the Indiana All-Stars juniors versus seniors boys basketball showcase, Plainfield High School, Plainfield, Ind., Thursday, June 8, 2017. Seniors won, 134-92.
Senior Jack Nunge (2), right, drives the ball past junior Gavin Bizeau (42), during the Indiana All-Stars juniors versus seniors boys basketball showcase, Plainfield High School, Plainfield, Ind., Thursday, June 8, 2017. Seniors won, 134-92. Jenna Watson/IndyStar
Fullscreen
Senior, Jack Nunge #22 of the Pocket City team blocks Chandler Fointno #23 of Cincy Lakers during the Adidas Invitational at Warren Central High School on July 6, 2016. The Cincy Lakers won the game, 61-57.
Senior, Jack Nunge #22 of the Pocket City team blocks Chandler Fointno #23 of Cincy Lakers during the Adidas Invitational at Warren Central High School on July 6, 2016. The Cincy Lakers won the game, 61-57. Indianapolis Star
Fullscreen
Jack Nunge (22) was a Mr. Basketball finalist in Indiana this season after nearly leading his Castle High School team to its first state championship game. He'll arrive in Iowa City next month as a prized recruit for Iowa coach Fran McCaffery.
Jack Nunge (22) was a Mr. Basketball finalist in Indiana this season after nearly leading his Castle High School team to its first state championship game. He'll arrive in Iowa City next month as a prized recruit for Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. Matt Kryger/IndyStar
Fullscreen
Castle Knights Jack Nunge (22) puts up a three-pointer in the second half of their IHSAA boys semi-state basketball game Saturday, March 18, 2017, afternoon in Seymour IN. The Ben Davis Giants defeated the Castle Knights 74-71.
Castle Knights Jack Nunge (22) puts up a three-pointer in the second half of their IHSAA boys semi-state basketball game Saturday, March 18, 2017, afternoon in Seymour IN. The Ben Davis Giants defeated the Castle Knights 74-71. Matt Kryger/IndyStar
Fullscreen
Castle Knights' Jack Nunge, 22, drives on Ben Davis Giants' Joshua Brewer, 22, in the second half of their IHSAA boys semistate basketball game March 18, in Seymour.
Castle Knights' Jack Nunge, 22, drives on Ben Davis Giants' Joshua Brewer, 22, in the second half of their IHSAA boys semistate basketball game March 18, in Seymour. Matt Kryger/IndyStar
Fullscreen
Castle's Jack Nunge dunks the ball past Reitz's Isaiah Dunham. Nunge scored 31 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and blocked seven shots.
Castle's Jack Nunge dunks the ball past Reitz's Isaiah Dunham. Nunge scored 31 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and blocked seven shots. Courier & Press
Fullscreen
Castle Knights Jack Nunge (22) puts up a three-pointer in the second half of their IHSAA boys semi-state basketball game Saturday, March 18, 2017, afternoon in Seymour IN. The Ben Davis Giants defeated the Castle Knights 74-71.
Castle Knights Jack Nunge (22) puts up a three-pointer in the second half of their IHSAA boys semi-state basketball game Saturday, March 18, 2017, afternoon in Seymour IN. The Ben Davis Giants defeated the Castle Knights 74-71. Matt Kryger/IndyStar
Fullscreen
Castle's Jack Nunge drives past North's Kade Fleming.
Castle's Jack Nunge drives past North's Kade Fleming. Alex Slitz / Courier & Press
Fullscreen
Ben Davis Giants Joshua Brewer (22) and Castle Knights Jack Nunge (22) fight for a rebound in the second half of their IHSAA boys semi-state basketball game Saturday, March 18, 2017, afternoon in Seymour IN. The Ben Davis Giants defeated the Castle Knights 74-71.
Ben Davis Giants Joshua Brewer (22) and Castle Knights Jack Nunge (22) fight for a rebound in the second half of their IHSAA boys semi-state basketball game Saturday, March 18, 2017, afternoon in Seymour IN. The Ben Davis Giants defeated the Castle Knights 74-71. Matt Kryger/IndyStar
Fullscreen
Castle Knights Jack Nunge (22) drives on Ben Davis Giants Joshua Brewer (22) in the second half of their IHSAA boys semi-state basketball game Saturday, March 18, 2017, afternoon in Seymour IN. The Ben Davis Giants defeated the Castle Knights 74-71.
Castle Knights Jack Nunge (22) drives on Ben Davis Giants Joshua Brewer (22) in the second half of their IHSAA boys semi-state basketball game Saturday, March 18, 2017, afternoon in Seymour IN. The Ben Davis Giants defeated the Castle Knights 74-71. Matt Kryger/IndyStar
Fullscreen
Castle Knights Jack Nunge (22) drives around Ben Davis Giants Datrion Harper (10) in the second half of their IHSAA boys semi-state basketball game Saturday, March 18, 2017, afternoon in Seymour IN. The Ben Davis Giants defeated the Castle Knights 74-71.
Castle Knights Jack Nunge (22) drives around Ben Davis Giants Datrion Harper (10) in the second half of their IHSAA boys semi-state basketball game Saturday, March 18, 2017, afternoon in Seymour IN. The Ben Davis Giants defeated the Castle Knights 74-71. Matt Kryger/IndyStar
Fullscreen
Castle’s Jack Nunge shoots over Ben Davis’ Joshua Brewer as Castle plays Ben Davis in the Boys’ Semi-State Basketball Tourney at Seymour High School Saturday, March 18, 2017.
Castle’s Jack Nunge shoots over Ben Davis’ Joshua Brewer as Castle plays Ben Davis in the Boys’ Semi-State Basketball Tourney at Seymour High School Saturday, March 18, 2017. MIKE LAWRENCE / COURIER & PRESS
Fullscreen
Castle's Jack Nunge (22) dunks the ball past Reitz's Isaiah Dunham (22) during the Class 4A North Sectional championship game at North High School, Saturday, March, 4. 2017. Castle beat Reitz 89-69.
Castle's Jack Nunge (22) dunks the ball past Reitz's Isaiah Dunham (22) during the Class 4A North Sectional championship game at North High School, Saturday, March, 4. 2017. Castle beat Reitz 89-69. Alex Slitz / Courier & Press
Fullscreen
Castle's Jack Nunge (22) goes to the hoop past Reitz's Jyrus Freels (55) during the Class 4A North Sectional championship game at North High School, Saturday, March, 4. 2017. Castle beat Reitz 89-69.
Castle's Jack Nunge (22) goes to the hoop past Reitz's Jyrus Freels (55) during the Class 4A North Sectional championship game at North High School, Saturday, March, 4. 2017. Castle beat Reitz 89-69. Alex Slitz / Courier & Press
Fullscreen
Henderson’s De’Angelo Ware drives past Castle’s Jack Nunge for a layup as Henderson County hosts Castle High at Colonel Gym Friday, February 17, 2017.
Henderson’s De’Angelo Ware drives past Castle’s Jack Nunge for a layup as Henderson County hosts Castle High at Colonel Gym Friday, February 17, 2017. MIKE LAWRENCE / THE GLEANER
Fullscreen
Henderson’s Isaac Anglin (right) and Rob Dawson try to contain Castle’s Jack Nunge under the basket as Henderson County hosts Castle High at Colonel Gym Friday, February 17, 2017.
Henderson’s Isaac Anglin (right) and Rob Dawson try to contain Castle’s Jack Nunge under the basket as Henderson County hosts Castle High at Colonel Gym Friday, February 17, 2017. MIKE LAWRENCE / THE GLEANER
Fullscreen
Castle's Jack Nunge (22) dunks the ball over Mater Dei's Sam Fulton (40) and Mater Dei's Ethan Dale (32) during the first round of the SIAC Tournament at Castle High School in Newburgh, Tuesday, Jan. 10. 2017. Castle beat Mater Dei 78-41.
Castle's Jack Nunge (22) dunks the ball over Mater Dei's Sam Fulton (40) and Mater Dei's Ethan Dale (32) during the first round of the SIAC Tournament at Castle High School in Newburgh, Tuesday, Jan. 10. 2017. Castle beat Mater Dei 78-41. Alex Slitz / Courier & Press
Fullscreen
Castle's Jack Nunge (22) drives past Gibson Southern's Trey Riggs (11) during the Toyota Classic at Gibson Southern High School in Fort Branch, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. Castle beat Gibson Southern 75-42.
Castle's Jack Nunge (22) drives past Gibson Southern's Trey Riggs (11) during the Toyota Classic at Gibson Southern High School in Fort Branch, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. Castle beat Gibson Southern 75-42. Alex Slitz / Courier & Press
Fullscreen
Castle's Jack Nunge looks to shoot over defense from Bosse's Jaidon Hunter (left) and Erik Bell as Castle plays Bosse for the Southern Indiana Athletic Conference tournament championship Saturday evening at Central High, January 16, 2016
Castle's Jack Nunge looks to shoot over defense from Bosse's Jaidon Hunter (left) and Erik Bell as Castle plays Bosse for the Southern Indiana Athletic Conference tournament championship Saturday evening at Central High, January 16, 2016 Mike Lawrence / Courier & Press
Fullscreen
Castle's Jack Nunge (22), shown playing for the Pocket City AAU club, will play college basketball at the University of Iowa beginning in 2017-18.
Castle's Jack Nunge (22), shown playing for the Pocket City AAU club, will play college basketball at the University of Iowa beginning in 2017-18. Jackie Molloy / IndyStar
Fullscreen
MIKE LAWRENCE / COURIER & PRESS Castle’s Jack Nunge looks to shoot over Bosse’s Jaidon Hunter (left) and Erik Bell as the Knights defeated Bosse 78-75 in double overtime in the Banterra Bank SIAC tournament championship game Jan. 16 at Central. Considered one of the top 15 juniors in the state, Nunge has received seven NCAA Division I scholarship offers.
MIKE LAWRENCE / COURIER & PRESS Castle’s Jack Nunge looks to shoot over Bosse’s Jaidon Hunter (left) and Erik Bell as the Knights defeated Bosse 78-75 in double overtime in the Banterra Bank SIAC tournament championship game Jan. 16 at Central. Considered one of the top 15 juniors in the state, Nunge has received seven NCAA Division I scholarship offers. Mike Lawrence
Fullscreen
JASON CLARK / THE GLEANER Castle’s Jack Nunge works down low in the paint while being guarded by Henderson County’s JaBryant Vincent during the first quarter of the game at Castle High School in Paradise Friday.
JASON CLARK / THE GLEANER Castle’s Jack Nunge works down low in the paint while being guarded by Henderson County’s JaBryant Vincent during the first quarter of the game at Castle High School in Paradise Friday. Jason Clark
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Nunge and Fredrick barely resemble the athletes they were a year ago. They are bigger and stronger.

    And ready for their turn to take the stage.

    “I hope to be someone who gives a little bit of everything on the court,” Fredrick said. “I can make shots. I can make plays. I like to rebound. I like to get after it on defense. Just being ‘that guy,’ being able to separate yourself. Just being tough and gritty.

    “Just someone, if you go on the road, they might not like you. But here, they’re going to love you.”

    Mark Emmert covers the Iowa Hawkeyes for the Register. Reach him at memmert@registermedia.com or 319-339-7367. Follow him on Twitter at @MarkEmmert.

    No one covers the Hawkeyes like the Register. Subscribe today at Des Moines Register.com/Deal to make sure you never miss a moment.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE