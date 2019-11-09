CLOSE
Football photos: Iowa Hawkeyes at Wisconsin Badgers
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor tries to get past Iowa's Geno Stone during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 24-22. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor tries to get past Iowa's Geno Stone during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 24-22. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Morry Gash, AP
Fullscreen
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor runs during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 24-22. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor runs during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 24-22. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Morry Gash, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tyrone Tracy Jr. tries to get past Wisconsin's Rachad Wildgoose during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 24-22. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Iowa's Tyrone Tracy Jr. tries to get past Wisconsin's Rachad Wildgoose during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 24-22. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Morry Gash, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa's Nate Stanley throws during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 24-22. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Iowa's Nate Stanley throws during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 24-22. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Morry Gash, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 24-22. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 24-22. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Morry Gash, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tyrone Tracy Jr. gets past Wisconsin's Jack Sanborn during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 24-22. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Iowa's Tyrone Tracy Jr. gets past Wisconsin's Jack Sanborn during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 24-22. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Morry Gash, AP
Fullscreen
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Jeff Hanisch, Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) catches a pass during the third quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) catches a pass during the third quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Jeff Hanisch, Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers players celebrate with the Heartland Trophy following the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers players celebrate with the Heartland Trophy following the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Jeff Hanisch, Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) rushes for a touchdown after catching a pass during the fourth quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) rushes for a touchdown after catching a pass during the fourth quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Jeff Hanisch, Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Toren Young (28) runs the football against the Wisconsin Badgers during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium.
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Toren Young (28) runs the football against the Wisconsin Badgers during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) runs the ball after catching a pass against Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Matt Hankins (8) during the first quarter at Camp Randall Stadium.
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) runs the ball after catching a pass against Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Matt Hankins (8) during the first quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Caesar Williams (21) and cornerback Rachad Wildgoose (5) celebrate following a turnover against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium.
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Caesar Williams (21) and cornerback Rachad Wildgoose (5) celebrate following a turnover against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Toren Young (28) is tackled by Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Chris Orr (54) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium.
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Toren Young (28) is tackled by Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Chris Orr (54) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Danny Davis III (6) dives to score a touchdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium.
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Danny Davis III (6) dives to score a touchdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan (17) throws a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium.
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan (17) throws a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
MADISON, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 09: Tyler Goodson #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs with the football in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
MADISON, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 09: Tyler Goodson #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs with the football in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) Quinn Harris, Getty Images
Fullscreen
MADISON, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 09: Jake Ferguson #84 of the Wisconsin Badgers catches a pass in the first half against Jack Koerner #28 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
MADISON, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 09: Jake Ferguson #84 of the Wisconsin Badgers catches a pass in the first half against Jack Koerner #28 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) Quinn Harris, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Wisconsin's Quintez Cephus catches a pass in front of Iowa's Michael Ojemudia during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Wisconsin's Quintez Cephus catches a pass in front of Iowa's Michael Ojemudia during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Morry Gash, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa's Matt Hankins breaks up a pass intended for Wisconsin's Kendric Pryor during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Iowa's Matt Hankins breaks up a pass intended for Wisconsin's Kendric Pryor during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Morry Gash, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa's Mekhi Sargent runs past Wisconsin's Jack Sanborn during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Iowa's Mekhi Sargent runs past Wisconsin's Jack Sanborn during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Morry Gash, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tyler Goodson runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Iowa's Tyler Goodson runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Morry Gash, AP
Fullscreen
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor tries to leap over Iowa's Jack Koerner during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor tries to leap over Iowa's Jack Koerner during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Morry Gash, AP
Fullscreen
Wisconsin's Jack Sanborn recovers a fumble in front of Iowa's Nate Stanley during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Wisconsin's Jack Sanborn recovers a fumble in front of Iowa's Nate Stanley during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Morry Gash, AP
Fullscreen
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Morry Gash, AP
Fullscreen
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Morry Gash, AP
Fullscreen
Wisconsin's Quintez Cephus catches a pass in front of Iowa's Matt Hankins during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Wisconsin's Quintez Cephus catches a pass in front of Iowa's Matt Hankins during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Morry Gash, AP
Fullscreen
Wisconsin's Jack Coan throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Wisconsin's Jack Coan throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Morry Gash, AP
Fullscreen
Wisconsin's Matt Henningsen sacks Iowa's Nate Stanley during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Wisconsin's Matt Henningsen sacks Iowa's Nate Stanley during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Morry Gash, AP
Fullscreen
Wisconsin's Jack Coan fumbles during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Wisconsin's Jack Coan fumbles during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Morry Gash, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz leads his team on the field before an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz leads his team on the field before an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Morry Gash, AP
Fullscreen
MADISON, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 09: Danny Davis III #6 of the Wisconsin Badgers dives to score a touchdown in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
MADISON, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 09: Danny Davis III #6 of the Wisconsin Badgers dives to score a touchdown in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) Quinn Harris, Getty Images
Fullscreen
MADISON, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 09: Danny Davis III #6 of the Wisconsin Badgers dives to score a touchdown in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
MADISON, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 09: Danny Davis III #6 of the Wisconsin Badgers dives to score a touchdown in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) Quinn Harris, Getty Images
Fullscreen
MADISON, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 09: Danny Davis III #6 of the Wisconsin Badgers runs with the football to score a touchdown in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
MADISON, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 09: Danny Davis III #6 of the Wisconsin Badgers runs with the football to score a touchdown in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) Quinn Harris, Getty Images
Fullscreen
MADISON, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 09: Danny Davis III #6 of the Wisconsin Badgers celebrates with Kendric Pryor #3, Cole Van Lanen #71 and David Moorman #68 of the Wisconsin Badgers after scoring a touchdown in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
MADISON, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 09: Danny Davis III #6 of the Wisconsin Badgers celebrates with Kendric Pryor #3, Cole Van Lanen #71 and David Moorman #68 of the Wisconsin Badgers after scoring a touchdown in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) Quinn Harris, Getty Images
Fullscreen
MADISON, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 09: Jack Coan #17 of the Wisconsin Badgers passes in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
MADISON, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 09: Jack Coan #17 of the Wisconsin Badgers passes in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) Quinn Harris, Getty Images
Fullscreen
MADISON, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 09: Danny Davis III #6 of the Wisconsin Badgers runs with the football in the first half against Barrington Wade #35 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
MADISON, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 09: Danny Davis III #6 of the Wisconsin Badgers runs with the football in the first half against Barrington Wade #35 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) Quinn Harris, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz stands in front of the team prior to taking the field prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz stands in front of the team prior to taking the field prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst talks with Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz during warmups prior to the game at Camp Randall Stadium.
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst talks with Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz during warmups prior to the game at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) rushes with the football during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium.
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) rushes with the football during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan (17) drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium.
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan (17) drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    MADISON, Wis. — If one play could typify Big Ten Conference football...

    If one play could typify the Iowa-Wisconsin rivalry...

    It was this.

    The No. 18 Hawkeyes had somehow scratched themselves out of a 15-point deficit in the final minutes at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday.

    Needing a two-point conversion to tie the score, Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley stepped back with a shotgun snap and then bolted up the middle. He aimed his 6-foot-4, 243-pound frame squarely at the goal line 3 yards away. He was nearly there.

    A pair of Wisconsin defenders met Stanley a foot short, smacking him so hard you could hear it in the upper levels of the stadium.

    Stanley was short. So was Iowa, for a fourth consecutive time in this rivalry. And for a third time this season when facing ranked opponents.

    No. 16 Wisconsin (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) prevailed 24-22. The Hawkeyes (6-3, 3-3) saw their Big Ten West title hopes all but end.

    One foot short.

    The No. 18 Hawkeyes were punchless on offense much of the afternoon, but found life in the passing game in the fourth quarter to nearly erase a 21-6 deficit.

    Wisconsin salted the game away, thanks to running back Jonathan Taylor.

    Here’s what we learned:

    IOWA CANNOT CONTAIN JONATHAN TAYLOR: The Hawkeye gameplan was to do whatever it took to bottle up the star Wisconsin running back. For the first time this season, Iowa even used four linebackers at times. The Hawkeyes left cornerbacks Matt Hankins and Michael Ojemudia in man coverage. None of it worked. Taylor gained 108 yards in the first half alone and was a decoy on both Wisconsin touchdowns, which went to Danny Davis. The only time the Badgers failed to score in Iowa territory was when they inexplicably left Taylor on the sideline at the tail end of a drive that ended with a missed field goal. Thanks to Taylor and a strong rushing game, the Badgers enjoyed a huge advantage in time of possession, which is normally a statistic Iowa dominates. Whenever the Badgers needed a big play, they turned to Taylor. He finished with 250 yards.

    HAWKEYES RELY ON GROUND GAME: Stanley entered the game leading the Big Ten in passing yards with 1,950. He rolled out and found tight end Sam LaPorta for a 16-yard gain on Iowa’s first offensive snap. And then … it was a steady diet of running plays. Stanley gained only 11 more yards through the air in the first half. The Hawkeyes failed to convert a third down. Toren Young did gain 45 yards on his eight carries. Tyler Goodson ripped off a 21-yard run in the second quarter. But Iowa couldn’t consistently move the ball and faltered in the red zone again. The lack of a dynamic passing game, or at least the threat of one, was noticeable. And then, suddenly, it all changed. Iowa went up-tempo once it fell behind by two scores. Stanley threw touchdown passes to Nico Ragaini and Tyrone Tracy. He finished with 208 yards passing. And the inevitable question of: Why didn't Iowa pass the ball all game long?

    NO ONE IS IMMUNE FROM A BENCHING: Late in the third quarter, Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan finally made the Hawkeyes pay for selling out to stop the run. Wide receiver Quintez Cephus sprinted past Ojemudia and Coan hit him in stride for a 52-yard gain. Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker promptly pulled Ojemudia, a fifth-year senior, and replaced him with sophomore Riley Moss. Two plays later, Coan looked to Cephus again, and Moss couldn’t prevent a 27-yard touchdown.

    Iowa returns home to host Minnesota next Saturday.

    Mark Emmert covers the Iowa Hawkeyes for the Register. Reach him at memmert@registermedia.com or 319-339-7367. Follow him on Twitter at @MarkEmmert.

    No one covers the Hawkeyes like the Register. Subscribe today at Des Moines Register.com/Deal to make sure you never miss a moment.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE