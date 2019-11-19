CLOSE

Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley talks about managing his emotions on Senior Day and what he remembers about his first "swarm" onto Kinnick Stadium: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Landan Paulsen bristled Tuesday when it was suggested that Nate Stanley plays the “glamorous” position of quarterback.

That’s not how Paulsen, a senior guard, sees the Hawkeyes’ signal-caller. And Paulsen had the stories to back it up.

“He’s a hard-nosed dude,” Paulsen said of Stanley, who is about to make his 21st and final start at Kinnick Stadium on at 11 a.m. Saturday, when No. 20 Iowa (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten Conference) hosts Illinois (6-4, 4-3).

Story No. 1: Paulsen was asked by a friend in Crawfordsville to help haul some trees off his Conservation Reserve Program acreage early this summer. It’s a job that requires muscle and a willingness to get your hands dirty. Naturally, Paulsen hit up fellow offensive linemen Tyler Linderbaum and Kyler Schott.

Then he turned to Stanley. The quarterback was on board.

That’s how Stanley and the three Hawkeyes who would constitute the interior of his starting offensive line formed an early bond, dragging trees out of a grove and loading them on a truck. Linderbaum lost his cell phone among the timber along the way and they spent an hour looking for it. The family prepared a nice lunch topped with some chocolate cake that Schott is still talking about. Stanley got to see his young blockers — Linderbaum is a redshirt freshman who starts at center and Schott a sophomore starting at right guard — in a new light.

“It was good, hard work. It was kind of the foundation of what the season would become, and guys stepping out of their comfort zone to do something that maybe they hadn’t done before,” Paulsen said. “That’s a story that we’ll have forever.”

Story No. 2: Paulsen was visiting Stanley in his off-campus apartment one day and found him coated in sweat while chiseling a large piece of oak.

“He really likes to work with his hands. He loves woodworking,” Paulsen said. “He was making his bed frame.”

Quarterbacks may typically be the faces of their football teams, on a slightly higher plane than the rest of the locker room. But that’s not how Paulsen views his.

“He’s down to earth,” Paulsen said of Stanley. “I think we could transition him into being an offensive lineman.”

Iowa guard Landan Paulsen admires the work ethic of his quarterback, Nate Stanley. That even extends to woodworking. Listen to his story: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

Stanley does stand a sturdy 6-foot-4, 243 pounds. He is skilled enough to have 66 touchdown passes to his credit, second in Hawkeye history to Chuck Long (74). He is a strong enough leader to have accumulated a 24-12 record in his starts, the third-most wins of any Iowa quarterback (Long had 35; Ricky Stanzi 27).

But his eyes lit up when told what Paulsen had said about him.

“I’m very honored for him to say that, because it definitely is something that shows your approach and your attitude,” Stanley said. “Because those guys (offensive linemen), they get beat up every single day.”

Stanley arrived at Iowa from Menomonie, Wisconsin, in 2016. As a true freshman, he won the backup job to C.J. Beathard, appearing in seven games and completing 5 of 9 passes.

The Hawkeyes opened that year at home against Miami of Ohio. Stanley was so caught up in the moment that he doesn’t even remember his first “swarm” out of the tunnel and onto the Kinnick turf. It was a mistake he promised himself he wouldn’t make again, and he hasn’t.

“It’s always special when you get to be a part of something that’s bigger than yourself, and one of the reasons I chose to come to Iowa is because of that close family atmosphere,” Stanley said.

Stanley threw 26 touchdown passes as a sophomore and matched that total as a junior. He led the Hawkeyes to victories in bowl games at the end of each season. Only Stanzi has quarterbacked Iowa to three bowl wins.

If the Hawkeyes win their final three games, Stanley will match Stanzi in total wins and that perfect mark in bowl games. Achieving a 10-win season is on the minds of all the Hawkeyes. It has become their new goal after being eliminated from the Big Ten West race.

Only eight previous Iowa teams have gotten to double-digit wins, most recently in 2015, the year before Stanley arrived.

“It’d be huge. It would put us in some pretty elite company,” Stanley said.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has said repeatedly this season that he would like to see Stanley loosen up a bit. He mentioned it again at his Tuesday news conference.

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) talks with Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) talks with Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) talks with Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) talks with Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) gestures towards the sideline as fullback Brady Ross (36) runs alongside him during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) gestures towards the sideline as fullback Brady Ross (36) runs alongside him during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) jukes a defender along the Minnesota sideline while running during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) jukes a defender along the Minnesota sideline while running during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) gets ready to call a play in the huddle during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) gets ready to call a play in the huddle during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks over his shoulder out to the sideline as Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) steps back from the line of scrimmage during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks over his shoulder out to the sideline as Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) steps back from the line of scrimmage during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) hands the ball off to running back Tyler Goodson (15) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) hands the ball off to running back Tyler Goodson (15) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) rolls out to pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) rolls out to pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) smiles after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota, 23-19.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) smiles after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota, 23-19. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) talks with Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) talks with Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley scrambles with the ball in the first quarter against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadiumin Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley scrambles with the ball in the first quarter against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadiumin Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Badgers defensive end Garrett Rand gets ready to tackle Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley on Saturday.
Badgers defensive end Garrett Rand gets ready to tackle Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley on Saturday. Tork Mason, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Badgers linebacker Zach Baun tries to get past Iowa offensive tackle Alaric Jackson on his way to quarterback Nate Stanley.
Badgers linebacker Zach Baun tries to get past Iowa offensive tackle Alaric Jackson on his way to quarterback Nate Stanley. Tork Mason, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Iowa's Nate Stanley throws during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 24-22. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Iowa's Nate Stanley throws during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 24-22. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) The Associated Press
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes the ball against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes the ball against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks) The Associated Press
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks) David Banks, AP
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to pass into the end zone against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to pass into the end zone against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports Matt Marton, Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to throw against Northwestern Wildcats in the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to throw against Northwestern Wildcats in the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports Matt Marton, Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 19, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass against the Purdue Boilermakers during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 19, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass against the Purdue Boilermakers during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker, Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 19, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass against the Purdue Boilermakers during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 19, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass against the Purdue Boilermakers during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker, Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 19, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) and running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the Purdue Boilermakers during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 19, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) and running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the Purdue Boilermakers during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker, Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 19, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) drops back to throw a pass against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 19, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) drops back to throw a pass against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker, Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to the sideline as time ticks down in the third quarter during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to the sideline as time ticks down in the third quarter during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) gets a first down on a quarterback sneak off of block from Iowa offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger (71) and center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) gets a first down on a quarterback sneak off of block from Iowa offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger (71) and center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley calls the play in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley calls the play in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley is afforded time to throw the ball as the offensive line holds Purdue's defense at bay on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley is afforded time to throw the ball as the offensive line holds Purdue's defense at bay on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball off to running back Toren Young in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball off to running back Toren Young in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Oct 12, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) has his pass altered by Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Shaka Toney (18) during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 12, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) has his pass altered by Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Shaka Toney (18) during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker, Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) takes a handoff from Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) takes a handoff from Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) points out defensive coverage during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) points out defensive coverage during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to get a pass out as Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) blocks against Penn State defensive end Shaka Toney (18) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to get a pass out as Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) blocks against Penn State defensive end Shaka Toney (18) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) calls a play in the huddle in the third quarter against Penn State on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) calls a play in the huddle in the third quarter against Penn State on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/For the Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball off to running back Tyler Goodson against Penn State on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball off to running back Tyler Goodson against Penn State on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/For the Register
Oct 5, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) points at Michigan Wolverines linebacker Jordan Glasgow (29) during the first quarter at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 5, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) points at Michigan Wolverines linebacker Jordan Glasgow (29) during the first quarter at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan linebacker Cameron McGrone (44) sacks Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan linebacker Cameron McGrone (44) sacks Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) The Associated Press
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) breaks free from pressure by Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) breaks free from pressure by Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) The Associated Press
Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson pursues Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley during the second half of U-M's 10-3 win on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Michigan Stadium.
Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson pursues Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley during the second half of U-M's 10-3 win on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Michigan Stadium. Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) was under pressure all day against Michigan.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) was under pressure all day against Michigan. Tim Fuller, USA TODAY Sports
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, center, throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Middle Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, center, throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Middle Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) signals to teammates during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) signals to teammates during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) talks with Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) talks with Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley points out a player from Middle Tennessee before calling the snap in the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley points out a player from Middle Tennessee before calling the snap in the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley scrambles with the ball in the first quarter against Middle Tennessee at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley scrambles with the ball in the first quarter against Middle Tennessee at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's Michael Ojemudia, from left, Kristian Welch, Brady Ross, and Nate Stanley walk to midfield with honorary captain Miguel Merrick during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Michael Ojemudia, from left, Kristian Welch, Brady Ross, and Nate Stanley walk to midfield with honorary captain Miguel Merrick during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) warms up before a NCAA non conference football game against Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) warms up before a NCAA non conference football game against Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
16. Iowa (3-0) | Last game: Defeated Iowa State, 18-17 | Previous ranking: 16.
16. Iowa (3-0) | Last game: Defeated Iowa State, 18-17 | Previous ranking: 16. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Iowa State linebacker O'Rien Vance (R-So.) (34) knocks the ball out of the hands of Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17.
Iowa State linebacker O'Rien Vance (R-So.) (34) knocks the ball out of the hands of Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State defensive back Anthony Johnson (So.) (26) sacks Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa State took a 7-6 lead over Iowa into halftime.
Iowa State defensive back Anthony Johnson (So.) (26) sacks Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa State took a 7-6 lead over Iowa into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley dives over Iowa State's Lawrence White in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley dives over Iowa State's Lawrence White in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa State took a 7-6 lead over Iowa into halftime.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa State took a 7-6 lead over Iowa into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley celebrates after running in a one-yard touchdown to put Iowa ahead of Iowa State in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley celebrates after running in a one-yard touchdown to put Iowa ahead of Iowa State in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) avoids a tackle during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) avoids a tackle during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley scrambles as he is chased by Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley scrambles as he is chased by Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks for a hand off during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks for a hand off during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) takes a handoff from quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) takes a handoff from quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to pass while Rutgers defensive lineman Mike Tverdov (97) leaps over a blocker during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to pass while Rutgers defensive lineman Mike Tverdov (97) leaps over a blocker during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Rutgers defensive lineman Willington Previlon (96) attempts to sack Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) after making it past Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) and offensive lineman Landan Paulsen (68) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Rutgers defensive lineman Willington Previlon (96) attempts to sack Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) after making it past Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) and offensive lineman Landan Paulsen (68) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) calls for a snap during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) calls for a snap during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) calls a play during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) calls a play during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) drops back to pass while offensive lineman Kyler Schott (64) blocks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) drops back to pass while offensive lineman Kyler Schott (64) blocks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) linebacker Kristian Welch (34) fullback Brady Ross (36) and quarterback Nate Stanley (4) walk to the center of the field for the coin toss with honorary captain Tom Hayes before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) linebacker Kristian Welch (34) fullback Brady Ross (36) and quarterback Nate Stanley (4) walk to the center of the field for the coin toss with honorary captain Tom Hayes before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball off to junior running back Toren Young on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball off to junior running back Toren Young on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fakes a handoff to running back Mekhi Sargent in the second quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fakes a handoff to running back Mekhi Sargent in the second quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley approaches the huddle before calling a play in the second quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley approaches the huddle before calling a play in the second quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) walks out to the field with teammates before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) walks out to the field with teammates before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley touches the helmet on a statue of Nile Kinnick before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley touches the helmet on a statue of Nile Kinnick before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) and Iowa quarterback Connor Kapisak (11) walk out of the tunnel before a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) and Iowa quarterback Connor Kapisak (11) walk out of the tunnel before a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) rushes during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) rushes during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, center, throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, center, throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley calls to his offense before taking the snap in the fourth quarter against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley calls to his offense before taking the snap in the fourth quarter against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass in the first quarter against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass in the first quarter against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley runs the ball for a first down in the first quarter against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley runs the ball for a first down in the first quarter against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley poses for a photo during the team's NCAA college football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP)
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley poses for a photo during the team's NCAA college football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP) The Associated Press
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley warms up during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley warms up during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws a pass during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws a pass during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Nate Stanley stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
Nate Stanley stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley is shown during a photo shoot unveiling the team's Oct. 12 alternate uniform vs. Penn State.
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley is shown during a photo shoot unveiling the team's Oct. 12 alternate uniform vs. Penn State. Brian Ray, via HawkeyeSports.com / Special to the Register
Nate Stanley stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
Nate Stanley stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa offensive lineman Kyler Schott (64) and Cody Ince (73) get set before quarterback Nate Stanley (4) snaps the ball during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Kyler Schott (64) and Cody Ince (73) get set before quarterback Nate Stanley (4) snaps the ball during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Jan 1, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.
Jan 1, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Kim Klement, Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to pass during the first quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to pass during the first quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports Douglas DeFelice, Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley arrives with the Iowa football team at Raymond James Stadium Jan. 1, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes on Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley arrives with the Iowa football team at Raymond James Stadium Jan. 1, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes on Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Jan 1, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Kim Klement, Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
In this University of Iowa photo from Saturday's practice, Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley warms up. Stanley actually threw one pass late in Iowa's 30-3 Outback Bowl loss to Florida on Jan. 2, 2017. For more photos, visit HawkeyeSports.com.
In this University of Iowa photo from Saturday's practice, Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley warms up. Stanley actually threw one pass late in Iowa's 30-3 Outback Bowl loss to Florida on Jan. 2, 2017. For more photos, visit HawkeyeSports.com. Brian Ray, HawkeyeSports.com
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) rides a tricycle on the ice during a contest against Mississippi State in the first intermission of the Tampa Bay Lightning game Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Amalie Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) rides a tricycle on the ice during a contest against Mississippi State in the first intermission of the Tampa Bay Lightning game Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Amalie Arena. Brian Ray, Hawkeyesports.com
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the team's first Outback Bowl Practice in Florida Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Tampa University.
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the team's first Outback Bowl Practice in Florida Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Tampa University. Brian Ray, HawkeyeSports.com
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) runs a drill during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) runs a drill during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Nate Stanley carries a 16-9 record as an Iowa starter and 49 career touchdown passes into the Jan. 1 Outback Bowl.
Nate Stanley carries a 16-9 record as an Iowa starter and 49 career touchdown passes into the Jan. 1 Outback Bowl. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley, left, drops back to pass as he is pressured by Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Khalil Davis during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium.
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley, left, drops back to pass as he is pressured by Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Khalil Davis during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley looks for a pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley looks for a pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) rushes during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) rushes during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley looks over the line of scrimmage before taking a snap during the first quarter against Nebraska.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley looks over the line of scrimmage before taking a snap during the first quarter against Nebraska. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley passes the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley passes the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley looks for a pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley looks for a pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley celebrates after making a touchdown scoring pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley celebrates after making a touchdown scoring pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) slides after rushing for a first down during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) slides after rushing for a first down during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) gestures at the line during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) gestures at the line during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) talks with reporters in front of portraits of Iowa Consensus All Americans during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) talks with reporters in front of portraits of Iowa Consensus All Americans during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) sets up to pass during the first quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium.
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) sets up to pass during the first quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mike Granse/USA TODAY Sports
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) drops back to pass during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) drops back to pass during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) tries to get a pass out while Northwestern defensive lineman Jordan Thompson (99) gets his hands up during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) tries to get a pass out while Northwestern defensive lineman Jordan Thompson (99) gets his hands up during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) rushes during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) rushes during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, center, passes as he is pressured by Northwestern linebacker Nate Hall (32) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, center, passes as he is pressured by Northwestern linebacker Nate Hall (32) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) walks onto the field before a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) walks onto the field before a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Nov 3, 2018; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass under pressure from the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Nov 3, 2018; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass under pressure from the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Sandra Dukes/USA TODAY Sports
Nov 3, 2018; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) sets up a play in the huddle at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Nov 3, 2018; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) sets up a play in the huddle at Ross-Ade Stadium. Sandra Dukes/USA TODAY Sports
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) drops back behind running back Toren Young (28) while playing against Purdue in the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) drops back behind running back Toren Young (28) while playing against Purdue in the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. AJ Mast/AP
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass as Purdue linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) leaps to defend against it in the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass as Purdue linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) leaps to defend against it in the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) The Associated Press
Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) drops back in the pocket during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium.
Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) drops back in the pocket during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Matthew OHaren, USA TODAY Sports
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) had trouble getting ample time to find his receivers, and as a result he hurried his throws in most situations in a 30-24 loss at Penn State.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) had trouble getting ample time to find his receivers, and as a result he hurried his throws in most situations in a 30-24 loss at Penn State. Justin K. Aller, Getty Images
Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes walks off the field after a 30-24 to the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania.
Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes walks off the field after a 30-24 to the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania. Dustin Satloff
Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes throws a pass against the Penn State Nittany Lions at of Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania.outside of Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania.
Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes throws a pass against the Penn State Nittany Lions at of Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania.outside of Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania. Dustin Satloff
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) is pressured by Penn State's Micah Parson (11) and Cam Brown (6) as he throws during the second half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Penn State won 30-24. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) is pressured by Penn State's Micah Parson (11) and Cam Brown (6) as he throws during the second half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Penn State won 30-24. (AP Photo/Chris Knight) Chris Knight, AP
Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes throws a pass against the Penn State Nittany Lions at of Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania.outside of Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania.
Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes throws a pass against the Penn State Nittany Lions at of Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania.outside of Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania. Dustin Satloff
Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes before taking the snap from Keegan Render #69 of the Iowa Hawkeyes during a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at of Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania.outside of Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania.
Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes before taking the snap from Keegan Render #69 of the Iowa Hawkeyes during a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at of Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania.outside of Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania. Dustin Satloff
Penn State's Robert Windsor (54) sacks Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)
Penn State's Robert Windsor (54) sacks Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Knight) The Associated Press
Penn State's John Reid (29) and Antonio Shelton (55) chase down Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)
Penn State's John Reid (29) and Antonio Shelton (55) chase down Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Knight) The Associated Press
Oct 27, 2018; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2018; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports Matthew OHaren, Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley looks to make a handoff during the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins on Oct. 20, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium.
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley looks to make a handoff during the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins on Oct. 20, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley looks to pass during the third quarter on Oct. 20, 2018, against the Maryland Terrapins at Kinnick Stadium.
Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley looks to pass during the third quarter on Oct. 20, 2018, against the Maryland Terrapins at Kinnick Stadium. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) calls out defensive coverage before taking a snap from Iowa center Keegan Render (69) during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) calls out defensive coverage before taking a snap from Iowa center Keegan Render (69) during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to pass while Iowa running back Toren Young (28) blocks Maryland linebacker Nnamdi Egbuaba (31) during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to pass while Iowa running back Toren Young (28) blocks Maryland linebacker Nnamdi Egbuaba (31) during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) rolls out to pass during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) rolls out to pass during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) scrambles from Maryland linebacker Mbi Tanyi (50) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) scrambles from Maryland linebacker Mbi Tanyi (50) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley directs a play against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley directs a play against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, Bryon Houlgrave
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley sets his offense during the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Kinnick Stadium.
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley sets his offense during the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Kinnick Stadium. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley touches the helmet of a Nile Kinnick statue before an NCAA Big Ten football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley touches the helmet of a Nile Kinnick statue before an NCAA Big Ten football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Nate Stanley was more than willing to air it out in Bloomington, Indiana. The Iowa junior quarterback attempted 12 deep shots among his 33 attempts, and finished with 320 yards passing.
Nate Stanley was more than willing to air it out in Bloomington, Indiana. The Iowa junior quarterback attempted 12 deep shots among his 33 attempts, and finished with 320 yards passing. Andy Lyons, Getty Images
Nate Stanley scrambles on his way to throwing a spectacular touchdown pass to Nick Easley during Saturday's 42-16 win at Indiana.
Nate Stanley scrambles on his way to throwing a spectacular touchdown pass to Nick Easley during Saturday's 42-16 win at Indiana. Andy Lyons, Getty Images
Fullback Austin Kelly (46), a senior, is surrounded by happy teammates (clockwise from left: Kyle Groeneweg, Nate Stanley and T.J. Hockenson) after he scored on a 6-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. That was Stanley's sixth TD pass of the game.
Fullback Austin Kelly (46), a senior, is surrounded by happy teammates (clockwise from left: Kyle Groeneweg, Nate Stanley and T.J. Hockenson) after he scored on a 6-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. That was Stanley's sixth TD pass of the game. Andy Lyons, Getty Images
Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman James Head Jr. (6) gets a hit on Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the game against Iowa at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman James Head Jr. (6) gets a hit on Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the game against Iowa at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Bobby Goddin/For IndyStar
Indiana defensive back Marcelino Ball (42) tries to sack Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Indiana defensive back Marcelino Ball (42) tries to sack Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Doug McSchooler, AP
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) huddles up with his team against the Indiana Hoosiers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) huddles up with his team against the Indiana Hoosiers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Brian Spurlock / USA TODAY Sports
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) calls a play out to the offense during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 13 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) calls a play out to the offense during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 13 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Doug McSchooler, AP
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium .
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium . Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) drops back for a pass in the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) drops back for a pass in the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa State linebacker Willie Harvey, left, pressures Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 13-3.
Iowa State linebacker Willie Harvey, left, pressures Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 13-3. Matthew Putney/AP
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to pass while Wisconsin defenders close in during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to pass while Wisconsin defenders close in during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Members of the Wisconsin defense celebrate after pulling in an interception against Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Members of the Wisconsin defense celebrate after pulling in an interception against Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa junior quarterback Nate Stanley calls a play to his offense against Wisconsin in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior quarterback Nate Stanley calls a play to his offense against Wisconsin in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley sets up a play during the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley sets up a play during the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018. David Scrivner/For the Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018. David Scrivner/For the Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley is pictured during the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley is pictured during the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018. David Scrivner/For the Press-Citizen
Iowa junior quarterback Nate Stanley scrambles against Northern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior quarterback Nate Stanley scrambles against Northern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass against Northern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass against Northern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Sep 15, 2018; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Northern Iowa Panthers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 15, 2018; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Northern Iowa Panthers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) rushes during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) rushes during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) gestures at the line during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) gestures at the line during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley speaks with offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz during a time out against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley speaks with offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz during a time out against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) runs from Northern Iowa linebacker Duncan Ferch (39) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) runs from Northern Iowa linebacker Duncan Ferch (39) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) runs to the sideline during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) runs to the sideline during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) gestures at the line during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) gestures at the line during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa junior quarterback Nate Stanley warms up prior to kickoff against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior quarterback Nate Stanley warms up prior to kickoff against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa State defensive end Matt Leo (89) pressures Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
Iowa State defensive end Matt Leo (89) pressures Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney) The Associated Press
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley jogs on the field before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley jogs on the field before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney) The Associated Press
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) talks to teammates during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) talks to teammates during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to pass while offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) protects the pocket during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to pass while offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) protects the pocket during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) takes a snap from offensive lineman Keegan Render (69) while offensive lineman Ross Reynolds (59) gets set during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) takes a snap from offensive lineman Keegan Render (69) while offensive lineman Ross Reynolds (59) gets set during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley adjusts his shoulder pads after scrambling for a first down run against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley adjusts his shoulder pads after scrambling for a first down run against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball out to a running back against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball out to a running back against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley fires a throw against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley fires a throw against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) takes a snap from Iowa offensive lineman Keegan Render (69) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) takes a snap from Iowa offensive lineman Keegan Render (69) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) hands off a ball to Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) hands off a ball to Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) dives towards the side line during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) dives towards the side line during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) calls to teammates at the line during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) calls to teammates at the line during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley winds back to pass the ball against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley winds back to pass the ball against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
In front of the home crowd in a game that should finish under the lights, quarterback Nate Stanley (4) and running back Toren Young (28) should be part of a crisper offensive performance than they showed in Week 1.
In front of the home crowd in a game that should finish under the lights, quarterback Nate Stanley (4) and running back Toren Young (28) should be part of a crisper offensive performance than they showed in Week 1. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to pass while offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) gets a block against Anthony Nelson (98) during a Kids Day practice on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to pass while offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) gets a block against Anthony Nelson (98) during a Kids Day practice on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley looks to the sideline during a Kids Day practice on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley looks to the sideline during a Kids Day practice on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws a ball during Iowa football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws a ball during Iowa football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley tosses a ball around during Iowa football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley tosses a ball around during Iowa football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) passes during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) passes during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley is sacked by Boston College defensive end Zach Allen during the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017.
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley is sacked by Boston College defensive end Zach Allen during the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Nate Stanley makes a pass during open practice at Kinnick Stadium Friday, April 20, 2018.
Nate Stanley makes a pass during open practice at Kinnick Stadium Friday, April 20, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley calls a play against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley calls a play against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes the ball during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes the ball during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley throws a pass during warmups prior to kickoff against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley throws a pass during warmups prior to kickoff against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Nate Stanley makes a pass during open practice at Kinnick Stadium Friday, April 20, 2018.
Nate Stanley makes a pass during open practice at Kinnick Stadium Friday, April 20, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes the ball during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames.
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes the ball during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley is sacked by the Boston College defense during the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley is sacked by the Boston College defense during the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) makes a handoff during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) makes a handoff during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley has 22 touchdown passes with just four interceptions this season in his first year as a starter. The Hawkeyes' school record for TDs in a season is 27 by Chuck Long in 1985.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley has 22 touchdown passes with just four interceptions this season in his first year as a starter. The Hawkeyes' school record for TDs in a season is 27 by Chuck Long in 1985. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley has been incredibly efficient on first downs lately; it's time to unleash the true sophomore against Ohio State.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley has been incredibly efficient on first downs lately; it's time to unleash the true sophomore against Ohio State. David Scrivner, Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) hasn't had enough opportunities to pass on first down.
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) hasn't had enough opportunities to pass on first down. Brian Powers, The Register
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley faced 19 blitzes against Michigan State, but even three-man rushes hurt the Hawkeyes in a 17-10 loss inside Spartan Stadium.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley faced 19 blitzes against Michigan State, but even three-man rushes hurt the Hawkeyes in a 17-10 loss inside Spartan Stadium. Duane Burleson, Getty Images
Despite missing some deep balls this season, Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley has thrown 12 touchdowns vs. one interception through four games.
Despite missing some deep balls this season, Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley has thrown 12 touchdowns vs. one interception through four games. Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports
Nate Stanley extends a handoff to Akrum Wadley (25), with fullback Drake Kulick (45) and offensive right tackle Tristan Wirfs (not pictured) ahead. When Iowa fullbacks were in Saturday's game against Illinois, the Hawkeyes gained 261 yards.
Nate Stanley extends a handoff to Akrum Wadley (25), with fullback Drake Kulick (45) and offensive right tackle Tristan Wirfs (not pictured) ahead. When Iowa fullbacks were in Saturday's game against Illinois, the Hawkeyes gained 261 yards. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley scrambles out of the pocket during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley scrambles out of the pocket during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Nov 11, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nathan Stanley (4) looks to pass during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 11, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nathan Stanley (4) looks to pass during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Jeff Hanisch / USA TODAY Sports
Nov 11, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Conor Sheehy (94) and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (17) sack Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nathan Stanley (4) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 11, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Conor Sheehy (94) and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (17) sack Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nathan Stanley (4) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Jeff Hanisch / USA TODAY Sports
Nov 11, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nathan Stanley (4) hands the football off to running back Akrum Wadley (25) during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 11, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nathan Stanley (4) hands the football off to running back Akrum Wadley (25) during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Jeff Hanisch / USA TODAY Sports
Nov 11, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Leon Jacobs (32) tackles Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nathan Stanley (4) during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 11, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Leon Jacobs (32) tackles Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nathan Stanley (4) during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Jeff Hanisch / USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nathan Stanley (4) throws the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first quarter at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nathan Stanley (4) throws the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first quarter at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Sophomore Nathan Stanley was listed atop Iowa's depth chart at quarterback Monday. But, make no mistake, coach Kirk Ferentz said, he's still battling with junior Tyler Wiegers for the starting job. The two will have the next month to make their cases.
Sophomore Nathan Stanley was listed atop Iowa's depth chart at quarterback Monday. But, make no mistake, coach Kirk Ferentz said, he's still battling with junior Tyler Wiegers for the starting job. The two will have the next month to make their cases. Brian Powers/The Register
Quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe, right, talks with quarterback Nathan Stanley, left, during Iowa's open practice on April 7 at Valley Stadium in West Des Moines.
Quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe, right, talks with quarterback Nathan Stanley, left, during Iowa's open practice on April 7 at Valley Stadium in West Des Moines. Michael Zamora, The Register
Nathan Stanley played in seven Iowa football as a freshman. Is the 6-foot-5, 235-pounder ready to take the reins at quarterback this season? That's the most important storyline of spring practices, which begin Wednesday.
Nathan Stanley played in seven Iowa football as a freshman. Is the 6-foot-5, 235-pounder ready to take the reins at quarterback this season? That's the most important storyline of spring practices, which begin Wednesday. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa freshman quarterback Nathan Stanley made big steps in his first season, and will compete with Tyler Wiegers and Drew Cook this spring for the starting job in 2017.
Iowa freshman quarterback Nathan Stanley made big steps in his first season, and will compete with Tyler Wiegers and Drew Cook this spring for the starting job in 2017. David Scrivner, Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nathan Stanley completed his first career pass Saturday against Iowa State. It was for 2 yards to fellow freshman Noah Fant.
Iowa quarterback Nathan Stanley completed his first career pass Saturday against Iowa State. It was for 2 yards to fellow freshman Noah Fant. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa quarterbacks C.J. Beathard, left, and Nathan Stanley run drills at the indoor practice facility on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
Iowa quarterbacks C.J. Beathard, left, and Nathan Stanley run drills at the indoor practice facility on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Nathan Stanley (4) entered Saturday's game with Iowa leading, 38-21. The true freshman handed off four times and passed once (incomplete).
Nathan Stanley (4) entered Saturday's game with Iowa leading, 38-21. The true freshman handed off four times and passed once (incomplete). David Scrivner, Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nathan Stanley calls for the snap during the Hawkeyes' game against Miami (Ohio) at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016.
Iowa quarterback Nathan Stanley calls for the snap during the Hawkeyes' game against Miami (Ohio) at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
    “He's such a perfectionist. He puts a lot of pressure on himself,” Ferentz said of Stanley. “That's one of the reasons he is so good and has been so good in almost anything he's done academically, athletically. But also there comes a point, too, where you hope it's a little fun, too, and you just kind of enjoy the moment and play a little bit out there.”

    Stanley has been trying to heed his coach’s advice. He has been a little quicker to smile, and was even a little playful with the media after Saturday’s 23-19 home win over previously undefeated Minnesota.

    Ferentz called that “a breakthrough moment” for Stanley.

    But that will be tested Saturday when Stanley swarms at Kinnick for the final time. He knows his mother, Donita, will be in tears. He’s not sure how he’ll react.

    “There’s two ways that you can look at it. You can try to be as stoic as possible. Or you can let it out and get it over with,” Stanley said.

    “And re-focus on the game.”

    Maybe Stanley hasn't changed all that much.

    Mark Emmert covers the Iowa Hawkeyes for the Register. Reach him at memmert@registermedia.com or 319-339-7367. Follow him on Twitter at @MarkEmmert.

