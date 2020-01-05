CLOSE

Iowa's loss in its Big Ten opener against Nebraska may have been an anomaly after all.

The Hawkeyes (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) followed up their recent 36-point win over Illinois with a decisive 77-51 victory at Northwestern on Sunday.

Once again, Iowa dominated from start to finish. The Wildcats (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) scored the first bucket of the game and led for the next 53 seconds, but Iowa followed with a 14-2 run and never relinquished the lead after that. Iowa pushed its lead as high as 26 points as the game neared the finish line.

The Hawkeyes shot 29-for-54 (53.7%) from the floor and nailed 9 of 14 3-point attempts (64.3%). As a team, Iowa assisted on 24 of its 29 made field goals, continuing a season-long trend that puts the Hawkeyes in the nation's top 10 for assists per game.

Four Hawkeyes reached double-figures, paced by Monika Czinano's 21 points (9-for-14 shooting). Kathleen Doyle chipped in with 15 points and a game-high seven assists. McKenna Warnock tallied 12 points in 17 minutes and Amanda Ollinger finished with an 11-point, 12-rebound double-double.

Iowa held Northwestern to a season-low 51 points, thanks to just 20-for-56 shooting (35.7%). The Wildcats were coming off a convincing 81-58 victory over No. 11 Maryland, but could not keep momentum rolling against the Hawkeyes.

Iowa's next game comes at 7 p.m. Thursday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena when No. 11 Maryland comes to town.