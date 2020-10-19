How to watch Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Purdue Boilermakers on TV and livestream

At last, Iowa will kickoff a Big Ten Conference football season that was nearly pushed to the spring over concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, the Hawkeyes travel to Purdue for a 2:40 p.m. Saturday opener that will highlight how unusual this nine-game season will be. Boilermakers coach Jeff Brohm has tested positive for the coronavirus and will not be on the sideline; instead, his brother, Brian, is the interim coach.

Either way, expect plenty of offense with the Hawkeyes a 3.5-point favorite in Las Vegas and an over/under points total set at 52.

Hawkeye fans will get a look at the beginning of the Spencer Petras era at quarterback. The redshirt sophomore from California will be making his first start as the replacement for the graduated Nate Stanley.

How to watch Iowa at Purdue

When: 2:40 p.m., Saturday, October 24

TV: BTN. Broadcasters are scheduled to be Cory Provus, Anthony Herron and Coley Harvey

Online livestream: FoxSports.com

Online radio stream: Hawkeyesports.com (Hawkeye All-Access)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Ed Podolak and Rob Brooks)

Mark Emmert covers the Iowa Hawkeyes for the Register. Reach him at memmert@registermedia.com or 319-339-7367. Follow him on Twitter at @MarkEmmert.