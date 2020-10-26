How to watch Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Northwestern Wildcats on TV and livestream

Iowa’s long-delayed football home opener arrives on Halloween, with Big Ten West rival Northwestern entering Kinnick Stadium to play in front of family members only.

The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. The Wildcats are coming off a disappointing 3-9 season but thumped Maryland 43-3 in their opener last Saturday. The Hawkeyes, meanwhile, couldn’t hang on to a late lead and lost 24-20 at Purdue.

These teams historically play tight, low-scoring games, and that’s how Vegas sees this one playing out as well. Iowa is a 2.5-point favorite with an over/under of 46.

How to watch Northwestern at Iowa

When: 2:30 p.m., Saturday, October 31

TV: ESPN. Broadcasters are scheduled to be Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Allison Williams

Online livestream: ESPN plus

Online radio stream: Hawkeyesports.com (Hawkeye All-Access)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Ed Podolak and Rob Brooks)

Mark Emmert covers the Iowa Hawkeyes for the Register. Reach him at memmert@registermedia.com or 319-339-7367. Follow him on Twitter at @MarkEmmert.