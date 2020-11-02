SUBSCRIBE NOW
Only $5 for 3 months. Save 83%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Only $5 for 3 months. Save 83%.

How to watch Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Michigan State Spartans football on TV and livestream

Mark Emmert
Hawk Central
View Comments

Iowa will be looking for its first football victory of the season Saturday when Michigan State enters Kinnick Stadium fresh off a stunning upset of rival Michigan.

Iowa is a surprise 0-2 after close losses to Purdue and Northwestern. The Spartans are perhaps an equally surprising 1-1 under new coach Mel Tucker after opening the season with a loss to Rutgers.

The game will kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Michigan State has a three-game winning streak against Iowa, most recently a 17-10 victory in 2017. Its starting quarterback is West Des Moines Valley graduate Rocky Lombardi.

Iowa is a 6.5-point favorite in Vegas with an over/under of 46.5.

Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz hasn't had a season start with an 0-2 record since 2000. But that's where he and the Hawkeyes are now, with Michigan State coming into Kinnick Stadium for an 11 a.m. game Saturday.

How to watch Michigan State at Iowa

When: 11 a.m., Saturday, November 7

TV: ESPN. Broadcasters are scheduled to be Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Paul Carcaterra

Online livestream: ESPN plus

Online radio stream: Hawkeyesports.com (Hawkeye All-Access)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Ed Podolak and Rob Brooks)

Mark Emmert covers the Iowa Hawkeyes for the Register. Reach him at memmert@registermedia.com or 319-339-7367. Follow him on Twitter at @MarkEmmert.

View Comments