How to watch Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Michigan State Spartans football on TV and livestream
Iowa will be looking for its first football victory of the season Saturday when Michigan State enters Kinnick Stadium fresh off a stunning upset of rival Michigan.
Iowa is a surprise 0-2 after close losses to Purdue and Northwestern. The Spartans are perhaps an equally surprising 1-1 under new coach Mel Tucker after opening the season with a loss to Rutgers.
The game will kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Michigan State has a three-game winning streak against Iowa, most recently a 17-10 victory in 2017. Its starting quarterback is West Des Moines Valley graduate Rocky Lombardi.
Iowa is a 6.5-point favorite in Vegas with an over/under of 46.5.
How to watch Michigan State at Iowa
When: 11 a.m., Saturday, November 7
TV: ESPN. Broadcasters are scheduled to be Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Paul Carcaterra
Online livestream: ESPN plus
Online radio stream: Hawkeyesports.com (Hawkeye All-Access)
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Ed Podolak and Rob Brooks)
Mark Emmert covers the Iowa Hawkeyes for the Register. Reach him at memmert@registermedia.com or 319-339-7367. Follow him on Twitter at @MarkEmmert.