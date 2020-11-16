How to watch Iowa Hawkeyes at Penn State Nittany Lions football on TV and livestream

Iowa takes a two-game winning streak into a stadium that has not been the source of pleasant memories in recent years when it faces Penn State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Nittany Lions are a surprising 0-4 this season but have six consecutive victories against the Hawkeyes. This is certainly Iowa’s best chance to avenge those punches to the gut, with no paying fans allowed into the normally raucous Beaver Stadium.

The Hawkeyes lost their first two games of the season but have responded with authority, destroying Michigan State and Minnesota in the past two weeks.

Penn State is playing without star linebacker Micah Parsons (opted out of the season) and running back Journey Brown (retired due to heart condition). A team that typically believes it can contend for a Big Ten Conference championship also seems to have little incentive after a poor start doomed those hopes.

That’s why Iowa is a 2.5-point favorite in Vegas with an over/under of 48.5.

How to watch Iowa at Penn State

When: 2:30 p.m., Saturday, November 21

TV: BTN. Broadcasters are scheduled to be Joe Beninati, Matt Millen and Rick Pizzo

Online livestream: BTN-plus

Online radio stream: Hawkeyesports.com (Hawkeye All-Access)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Ed Podolak and Rob Brooks)

Mark Emmert covers the Iowa Hawkeyes for the Register. Reach him at memmert@registermedia.com or 319-339-7367. Follow him on Twitter at @MarkEmmert.