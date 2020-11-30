How to watch Iowa Hawkeyes at Illinois Fighting Illini football on TV and livestream

Iowa goes for its fifth consecutive win Saturday when it visits Illinois for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff.

The Illini are 2-3 after having last week off when Ohio State had a COVID-19 outbreak. Both teams’ most recent opponent was Nebraska, with the Hawkeyes prevailing 26-20 on Black Friday, while Illinois trounced the Cornhuskers 41-23 the week before.

Lovie Smith is in his fifth season as head coach at Illinois and has never beaten Iowa, just like Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck and Nebraska’s Scott Frost.

Iowa is 4-2 this season and Vegas has the Hawkeyes as a 13.5-point favorite for the second straight week. The over/under is 50.5.

How to watch Iowa at Illinois

When: 2:30 p.m., Saturday, December 5

TV: FS1. Broadcasters have not yet been announced.

Online livestream: foxsports.com

Online radio stream: Hawkeyesports.com (Hawkeye All-Access)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Ed Podolak and Rob Brooks)

