How to watch Wisconsin Badgers at Iowa Hawkeyes football on TV and livestream

Iowa arrives at the end of its regular season on the verge of playing all eight football games that were scheduled, a unique accomplishment among Big Ten West teams.

This one is the biggest, with the Hawkeyes (5-2) not only aiming for a sixth consecutive victory but looking to do so against a Wisconsin team that has been its primary roadblock to the Big Ten title game in recent years. The Badgers are just 2-2, having lost three games due to COVID-19 outbreaks, and were humbled at home last week by Indiana, 14-6.

Iowa hasn’t defeated Wisconsin since its magical 2015 season. That was also the last time the Hawkeyes won five consecutive games. Kinnick Stadium will be without paying fans, but not without drama and high stakes.

Vegas sees the closest of outcomes, with Iowa installed as a one-point favorite in what shapes up as a low-scoring game. The over/under is just 43.5.

How to watch Wisconsin at Iowa

When: 2:30 p.m., Saturday, December 12

TV: FS1. Broadcasters are scheduled to be Tim Brando and Spencer Tillman.

Online livestream: foxsports.com

Online radio stream: Hawkeyesports.com (Hawkeye All-Access)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Ed Podolak and Rob Brooks)

Mark Emmert covers the Iowa Hawkeyes for the Register. Reach him at memmert@registermedia.com or 319-339-7367. Follow him on Twitter at @MarkEmmert.