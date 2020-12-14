How to watch Michigan Wolverines at Iowa Hawkeyes football on TV and livestream

The Iowa football team made it to Week 9 without missing a game, a significant success story in a fall that featured plenty of COVID-19 disruptions in the Big Ten Conference. No other West Division team can make the same claim.

The Hawkeyes’ reward? Well, a home game for one. A chance to beat a Big Ten blue blood for another. But it wasn’t the resume-builder Iowa wanted heading into bowl season.

Michigan will limp into Kinnick Stadium for a 6 p.m. Saturday kickoff with a 2-4 record and two missed games due to the novel coronavirus.

No. 17 Iowa sits at 6-2, with its first six-game winning streak since 2015. Last year, the Hawkeyes went to Ann Arbor on the first Saturday in October and put up only three points in a difficult-to-watch defeat by Michigan.

Expect a lot more than three points Saturday. The Wolverines, with coach Jim Harbaugh’s job status very much in flux, are allowing 34.5 points per game.

That’s why Vegas has the Hawkeyes as 14-point favorites in this game, with an over/under of 53.

How to watch Michigan at Iowa

When: 6 p.m., Saturday, December 19

TV: ESPN. Broadcasters are scheduled to be Dave Pasch, Mike Golic and Paul Carcaterra

Online livestream: ESPN-plus

Online radio stream: Hawkeyesports.com (Hawkeye All-Access)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Ed Podolak and Rob Brooks)

Mark Emmert covers the Iowa Hawkeyes for the Register. Reach him at memmert@registermedia.com or 319-339-7367. Follow him on Twitter at @MarkEmmert.