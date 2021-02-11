'What could go wrong?': Chris Doyle hire sparks backlash toward Urban Meyer, Jaguars

Chris Doyle lost his job last summer after allegations of racial bias within the Iowa football program surfaced that pegged him as the main culprit. Now, eight months since he and the program reached a $1.1 million separation agreement, Doyle has returned to football — this time with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On Thursday, Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer hired Doyle to be the team's director of sport performance. This marks Doyle's first gig at the NFL level.

Meyer, in his first NFL coaching job himself, said he studied Doyle and vetted him "thoroughly" before making the hire.

Even with Meyer's reassurance, media members and fans weren't quite happy with the former Ohio State football coach's decision to hire Doyle.

Chris Doyle Jacksonville hire sparks backlash for team, Urban Meyer

