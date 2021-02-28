Iowa native Jordan Bohannon becomes Hawkeyes' all-time assists leader

With a pass to Joe Wieskamp on Sunday, Jordan Bohannon picked up career assist No. 613, tops in Iowa men's basketball history.

The senior from Linn-Mar passed Jeff Horner, one of the favorite Hawkeye players of his childhood.

Bohannon was at the top of the key and fed the ball to Wieskamp to his left for a 3-pointer that made history.

Bohannon also holds the Iowa mark for career 3-point baskets, at 343 and counting.

The assist record came late in the first half of a pivotal Big Ten Conference game between No. 12 Iowa (17-7, 11-6 in league play) and No. 5 Ohio State (18-6, 12-6) at Value City Arena.

For Bohannon, the assist was further validation that he has transformed into an elite point guard, something that had been questioned when he came out of Linn-Mar High School as a 6-footer with 25-foot range on his jump shot.

It has been a transformation, Bohannon acknowledged earlier in the week, starting with his freshman season at Iowa and his first assist to then-star guard Peter Jok.

“I didn’t really see myself as a point guard as a kid. I was just a great shooter,” Bohannon said.

“I’ve always prided myself in being a really great leader on the floor, trying to be as vocal as possible and getting the guys in the right spots,” he added.

Horner, a native of Mason City who starred for the Hawkeyes from 2002-06, said the record was meaningful to him, but he also realized it would one day be broken. He said he was happy Bohannon was the one to do it.

“The assist record meant a lot because it meant that my teammates were the ones who benefited from it,” Horner told the Register this week.

“It’s good to see an Iowa kid that bleeds black and gold get that record."

Iowa men's basketball career assist leaders (entering Thursday)

Jordan Bohannon 613 Jeff Horner 612 Andre Woolridge 575 Dean Oliver 561 Mike Gesell 557

How Jordan Bohannon has distributed his 613 assists

Luka Garza 110

Tyler Cook 100

Isaiah Moss 92

Joe Wieskamp 58

Cordell Pemsl 43

Nicholas Baer 40

Peter Jok 38

Ryan Kriener 35

Jack Nunge 18

Ahmad Wagner 17

CJ Fredrick 15

Maishe Dailey 13

Connor McCaffery 11

Brady Ellingson 9

Keegan Murray 4

Dom Uhl 3

Joe Toussaint 2

Patrick McCaffery 2

Christian Williams 1

Charlie Rose 1

Bakari Evelyn 1

