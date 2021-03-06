Iowa vs. Wisconsin: How to watch on TV, stream, listen to Hawkeyes game against Badgers

In it regular-season finale, No. 8 Iowa men's basketball clashes with Wisconsin Sunday in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Sunday marks the second time these program squared off this season. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers 77-62 on Feb. 18 at the Kohl Center in Madison. Luka Garza scored 30 points, drained four of his six 3-point attempts, and grabbed eight rebounds in the win. Teammates Joe Wieskamp added 17 points on six-for-nine shooting.

Iowa (19-7, 13-6) enters Sunday's contest having won its last two games, most recently racing past Nebraska 102-64 on Thursday. Jordan Bohannon erupted for 26 points and knocked down eight of his 12 attempts from 3-point range.

Leistikow:Hawkeyes need to treat Wisconsin finale like Big Ten Tournament opener

Meanwhile, the Badgers (16-10, 10-9) dropped their last two contests, losing 73-69 against Purdue on Tuesday.

Here's how fans can watch Iowa's game on TV, livestream, or over the radio:

How to watch Iowa basketball vs. Wisconsin

Who: Iowa (19-7, 13-6) vs. Wisconsin (16-10, 10-9)

When: 11:30 a.m.

TV: FOX

Livestream: FoxSports

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, including WHO-AM 1040 (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen)

More Iowa basketball news

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83.