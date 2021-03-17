NotNCAAProperty: Iowa basketball's Jordan Bohannon, others tweet grievances at the NCAA

The NCAA Tournament will appear different for fans this year with no sellout crowds, but, due to COVID-19, the student-athlete experience remains unique as well. In a bubble atmosphere, players aren't allowed to leave their hotels to explore Indianapolis in an effort to minimize COVID-19 exposure.

Instead, time outside player hotel rooms is limited to just breakfast in the hotel's meal room, COVID-19 testing, practice and the tournament itself.

The NCAA-enforced restrictions haven't been ideal in the minds of many student-athletes.

On Wednesday, the hashtag #NotNCAAProperty appeared on Twitter, first sent by Rutgers basketball's Geo Baker.

"The NCAA OWNS my name image and likeness," he tweeted. "Someone on music scholarship can profit from an album. Someone on academic scholarship can have a tutor service. For ppl who say 'an athletic scholarship is enough.' Anything less than equal rights is never enough. I am #NotNCAAProperty"

The next tweet including the hashtag? Iowa basketball's Jordan Bohannon.

"It's been far too long," Bohannon tweeted. "Time for our voices to be heard. #NotNCAAProperty"

Jordan Bohannon vs. the NCAA: a brief history

This isn't the first issue Bohannon's had with the NCAA.

On Monday, the Hawkeye sharpshooter appeared on Barstool Sports' Bench Mob podcast, where he opened up a bag from the NCAA, poking fun at what he and his teammates received.

Then, back in 2019 there was the infamous rug incident where former Hawkeye Nicholas Baer and Bohannon snagged an NCAA Tournament rug from the arena following Iowa's loss to Tennessee.

"Give us the ability to make money off our own name and we'll give you your rug back," Bohannon tweeted. "You have 24 hours."

"I think it's kind of bizarre them saying that a student-athlete can't go out and use their own name, image or likeness to profit off of," Bohannon told the Register after the rug incident in 2019. "It doesn't make much sense to me," Bohannon said. "I'm sure the majority of the population would agree with that."

Fast forward from 2019 to Wednesday, when the #NotNCAAProperty first appeared. Following Baker and Bohannon's lead, college basketball players from across the country sent the hashtag, voicing their displeasure with NCAA's treatment.

#NotNCAAProperty: Jordan Bohannon, others upset with the NCAA

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83.