March Madness: How to watch, stream Iowa vs. Grand Canyon in the NCAA Tournament

Iowa basketball faces off against Grand Canyon in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

The No. 8 Hawkeyes (21-8, 14-6 in the Big Ten) and Antelopes (17-6, 9-3 in the WAC) battle at 5:25 p.m. CT Saturday in the program's first meeting.

Iowa rattled off eight wins in its last 10 games, defeating NCAA Tournament teams Rutgers, Michigan State, Ohio State, and Wisconsin during that stretch.

More:Leistikow's 4 Iowa basketball thoughts: On Fran McCaffery's extension, new recruit, Grand Canyon matchup

Grand Canyon cruised in the WAC this season, winning the conference tournament title in an 18-point blowout of New Mexico State on March 13.

More:#NotNCAAProperty: Iowa basketball's Jordan Bohannon, others tweet grievances at the NCAA

Here's everything you need to know to watch and stream Iowa basketball's game against Grand Canyon in the NCAA Tournament.

How to watch Iowa basketball vs. Grand Canyon in NCAA Tournament

When: 5:25 p.m. CT Saturday

TV: TBS

Stream: March Madness Live

What channel is TBS on DirecTV and DISH?

TBS is channel 247 on DirecTV. On DISH, TBS is channel 139.

Read more Iowa basketball news

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83.