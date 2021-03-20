What to know about Oregon, Iowa basketball's second-round NCAA Tournament opponent

The Iowa men's basketball team advanced to the second of the NCAA Tournament with an 86-74 win over Grand Canyon on Saturday.

Now, the second-seeded Hawkeyes turn their attention to Pac-12 foe Oregon. The teams clash in the second round on Monday.

Here's what Hawkeye basketball fans need to know about Oregon hoops.

Oregon basketball's head coach: Dana Altman

2020-21 marks Dana Altman's 11th season as Oregon's head coach. He owns a 279-109 record with the program and has taken the Ducks to the NCAA Tournament seven times.

Before Oregon, Altman held head coaching gigs with Creighton, Kansas State, and Marshall.

VCU COVID-19 issues advanced Oregon in the NCAA Tournament

VCU and Oregon were scheduled to play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, but COVID-19 issues eliminated the Rams just hours before tipoff.

Thus, the Ducks advanced to the second round of the tournament without playing a game.

Oregon basketball has five players scoring in double figures

The Ducks' offense can gouge opposing defenses in more ways than one. Five Oregon players average at least 10.4 points per game.

Chris Duarte leads the way, averaging 16.7 points per contest, and can knock down shots from deep with ease (43% from 3-point range). He also averages 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.9 steals per game.

Eugene Omoruyi also averages 16.7 points a game. Teammates LJ Figueroa (12.3 points per contest), Will Richardson (11.1), and Eric Williams Jr. (10.4) round out Oregon's scoring quintet.

