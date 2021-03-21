March Madness: How to watch, stream Iowa basketball vs. Oregon in the 2021 NCAA Tournament

After the Hawkeyes' 86-74 win over Grand Canyon on Saturday in the NCAA Tournament, two-seed Iowa finds itself in a second-round contest vs. seven-seed Oregon at 11:10 a.m. CT Monday.

Luka Garza led the Hawkeyes with 24 points. The senior torched the Antelope defense, drilling four of his five 3-point attempts. Joe Wieskamp scored 16 points while Jordan Bohannon and Keegan Murray each added 13 of their own.

Meanwhile, the Ducks advanced in the tournament due to a no contest. Oregon was scheduled to play VCU in the first round, but COVID-19 issues on the Rams' side negated the contest and advanced the Ducks to the second round.

Here's how you can watch and stream Iowa basketball vs. Oregon in the NCAA Tournament.

How to watch Iowa basketball vs. Oregon in the NCAA Tournament

When: 11:10 a.m. CT Monday

TV: CBS

Stream: March Madness Live

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83.