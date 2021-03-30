Iowa basketball's Jack Nunge announces decision to transfer

After four years, Jack Nunge's Hawkeye basketball career has come to a conclusion.

On Tuesday, Nunge announced his decision to transfer from the Iowa program, highlighting a desire to play closer to his family.

“After long consideration, I have made the difficult decision to transfer following this semester,” Nunge in a news release. “This has been an incredibly emotional and difficult year for me and my family. I want to transfer to a school closer to home so I can be near my mother and siblings. I have nothing but fond memories of the University of Iowa, my teammates, coaches and fans these past four years. I sincerely appreciate Hawkeye Nation’s overwhelming support during my time in Iowa City. I wish my teammates the best of luck in the future and appreciate everything the University of Iowa has done for me.”

Nunge missed Iowa's final seven games of the season after tearing his meniscus in a 79-57 loss against Michigan on Feb. 25. Nunge previously tore his ACL in that same knee in 2019.

The forward missed time earlier in the season as well after his father, Dr. Mark Nunge, passed away at 53 years old.

“Jack and I had a heartfelt meeting today,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said in a news release. “No person should ever have to go through what Jack has endured the last 16 months and my heart aches for him. Jack expressed his desire to continue his education and complete his eligibility at a school closer to his family. My staff and I fully support his decision and will help every way possible with his transition. Jack is beloved and respected by everyone in our program and has been a valuable teammate the past four years.”

In 22 games this season, Nunge averaged 7.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. He flashed serious potential this year, scoring 17 or more points on four occasions, including an 18-point, 11-rebound, six-assist performance against Michigan State on Feb. 23.

Nunge suited up for 60 games during his four-year Hawkeye career, starting 19 times. He averaged 6.1 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 30.5% from 3-point range throughout his collegiate career.

