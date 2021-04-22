What to know about Filip Rebraca, Iowa basketball's latest addition in the transfer portal

After plenty of chatter surrounding the transfer portal (for better or for worse), Iowa basketball landed North Dakota graduate transfer Filip Rebraca.

Rebraca started in 74 games during his three years with the Fighting Hawks before announcing his decision to enter his name into the transfer portal on March 25.

Minnesota, Maryland, Iona, Virginia Tech, and other programs were all invested in landing Rebraca, but ultimately, he opted to enroll in Iowa City.

Here's what Iowa basketball fans need to know about the Hawkeyes' new big man.

Filip Rebraca averaged more than 16 points per game with North Dakota

The All-Summit League second teamer should fit right into head coach Fran McCaffery's scheme.

"The staff’s primary thing was trying to show me how I could fit in the offense if I went there," Rebraca told the Register. "I was really impressed by the way they play and it seems fun to play that type of basketball."

The forward averaged 16.8 points per game last season with North Dakota, shooting 50.6% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range. Additionally, Rebraca grabbed 7.6 rebounds per game (1.8 offensive) last year.

More:North Dakota basketball transfer Filip Rebraca commits to Iowa

Defensively, Rebraca gives Iowa a rim protector. The forward boasts 76 blocks over his three seasons, which ranks eighth all-time in North Dakota program history.

Rebraca has two years of eligibility remaining

This isn't just a one-and-done deal with the Hawkeyes.

Rebraca has two years of college basketball eligibility left after his time with North Dakota — a graduate season and another due to COVID-19.

Rebraca's dad, Z eljko Rebrac a , played in the NBA

Basketball has always been a part of Rebraca's life, and that starts with his father, Zeljko Rebraca.

Zeljko Rebraca, played in the NBA from 2001 until 2006, spending time with the Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, and Los Angeles Clippers. He was originally drafted by the Seattle Supersonics in 1994, but continued to play in Europe until 2001. Zeljko Rebraca averaged 5.9 points and 3.2 rebounds over his six-year NBA career.

More:Leistikow: Thoughts on CJ Fredrick's transfer decision, what's next for Hawkeyes

Rebraca is from Serbia

The newest Hawkeyes hails from Sombor, Serbia.

Technically, he was born in Italy and moved around during his father's professional career, but Rebraca lists Serbia as his home country.

Rebraca told the Jamestown Sun that he keeps his roots close, as when he feels the need to argue with an official over a call, he does so in Serbian.

“I just don’t want them to hear me complain in English,” Rebraca told the Jamestown Sun. “They can’t call (a technical) if they don’t understand what I’m saying.”

More:Iowa's Jordan Bohannon reports back from #NotNCAAProperty meeting with NCAA's Mark Emmert

Rebraca fills a big-man void left by Luka Garza and Jack Nunge

It's been a busy offseason for Iowa, to say the least.

Luka Garza, the program's all-time leading scorer, played in his final collegiate basketball game. Jack Nunge transferred to Xavier, wanting to be closer to family after his father's death and a season-ending injury.

Throw in C.J. Fredrick's decision to transfer, Joe Wieskamp mulling his NBA future, and Jordan Bohannon uncertain about a sixth season, Iowa needed some a veteran to shoulder the load in 2021.

Rebraca is just that — a proven, capable threat with legitimate college experience.

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83.