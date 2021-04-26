2021 NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament: How to watch, stream Iowa vs. Campbell

Thanks to a run for the ages in the Big Ten Tournament, Hawkeye soccer secured a spot in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Iowa (6-8-1) clashes with Campbell (8-3-1) in the tournament's first round on Tuesday at 2 p.m. CT. The game will be played in Buies Creek at Eakes Athletics Complex — Campbell's home field.

The Hawkeyes entered the Big Ten Tournament with a 2-8-1 record. From there, Iowa won four straight contests, outscoring its opponents 6-1 in the conference postseason. Iowa defeated Wisconsin 1-0 on April 18 to claim the Big Ten Title. Hawkeye Jenny Cape scored a goal in the 63rd minute, clinching the first conference tournament title in school history.

Meanwhile, Campbell advanced to the NCAA Tournament with a Big South Tournament title, the school's first since 1993. The Camels beat High Point 4-3, punching their ticket.

Here's how Hawkeye fans can watch and stream Iowa soccer vs. Campbell.

How to watch, stream Iowa soccer vs. Campbell in the NCAA Tournament

When: 2 p.m. CT Tuesday, April 27

Stream: WatchESPN

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83.