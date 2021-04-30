2021 NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament: No. 3 UCLA survives vs. Iowa with late-game goals

Leading 1-0 against No. 3 UCLA with roughly six minutes left in regulation, the Iowa women's soccer team appeared to be heading to the third round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.

UCLA’s Reilyn Turner had other plans.

The Pac 12 Freshman of the Year scored two goals in the final six minutes of regulation to power UCLA past Iowa 2-1 on Friday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Her first goal (84th minute) tied the game, and her second (89th minute) silenced the Hawkeyes’ unprecedented postseason run.

Prior to Turner’s comeback heroics, Iowa (7-9-1) put on a defensive clinic against one of the nation’s top teams. Hawkeye goalkeeper Macy Enneking tallied four saves, fending off every shot that went her way until Turner's connection in the 84th minute.

Iowa's lone score of the game came in the first period. Freshman forward Meike Ingles sent a kick flying past UCLA goalkeeper Lauren Brzykcy to give the Hawkeyes an early advantage. Ingles finished the season with a team-best four goals.

UCLA (13-1-2) advances to the NCAA Tournament's third round, where it will face Rutgers or Clemson on May 5.

Despite the postseason heartbreaker, Iowa soccer put together a late-season run to remember. The Hawkeyes put together four straight wins as the 12 seed to win their first Big Ten Tournament championship, and became the highest-seeded team to do so in conference history.

Iowa followed up its magical Big Ten run with even more history, notching the program's first NCAA Tournament win in a 1-0 victory over Campbell in the opening round on April 27.

