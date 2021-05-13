Karl Malone says this former Iowa basketball player was one of his favorite teammates

Karl Malone played with some of the NBA's best during his time in the league.

There's John Stockton, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal and Gary Payton, to name a few.

But when it comes to one of his all-time favorite teammates, The Mailman pointed to a former Iowa basketball player — and current Hawkeye radio commentator.

"I'm about to pull one out of the hat here," Malone said in an interview with KMEG14 in Sioux City. "Iowa, believe it or not, is kind of dear to my heart a little bit. One of my favorite teammates of all-time is from Des Moines, Iowa: Bobby Hansen."

Hansen said many memories came flooding back once he heard Malone's praises.

"(The interview) brought back a ton of memories of first meeting Karl and how he became the man he is today, yet still that fun loving down home kid from Louisiana," Hansen said in a text message to the Des Moines Register. "He has always been one of my All Time Favorite Teammates! Can’t wait until Mary and I can get together with Kay (Kinsey) and Karl very soon. We have been lucky to be able to stay in touch over the years because of family and kids about the same ages."

Malone and Hansen suited up together for the Utah Jazz from 1985 to 1990 before the former Hawkeye went to Sacramento and Chicago to finish his NBA career. Hansen averaged 7.5 points per game over his seven seasons with the Utah Jazz.

Before the Utah Jazz selected Hansen in the third round of the 1983 NBA Draft, the Dowling Catholic High School product averaged 10.3 points per game over his four-year Hawkeye career. Hansen's best statistical season came as a senior in 1982-83 when he averaged 15.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per contest.

Now, Hansen calls games alongside Gary Dolphin for the Iowa Hawkeye Radio Network (which Malone correctly recalled in his interview).

Additionally, Hansen isn't Malone's only Iowa tie. The Mailman played alongside former Iowa State Cyclone Jeff Hornacek from 1993 to 2000.

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83.