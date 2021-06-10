Which Big Ten schools sell alcohol during football games to the general public?

More and more Big Ten universities are opting to sell alcohol to the general public at football games.

The University of Iowa is now the latest.

On Thursday, the Iowa Athletic Department announced the decision to sell beer and wine at Kinnick Stadium this upcoming season. In addition, fans can purchase alcohol at other sports venues, such as Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Duane Banks Field and Bob Pearl Field.

"While there is an opportunity for increased revenue, this decision was based on enhancing the fan experience and providing an additional amenity to our fans,” University of Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta said in a release.

It's a pilot program, so no commitments on alcohol sales past 2021 have been made, but for the time being, fans finally get their wish, which begs the question: Which Big Ten schools will let you buy a beer at a football game?

Which Big Ten schools sell alcohol at football games?

Iowa's announcement makes Kinnick the eighth Big Ten football stadium to sell alcoholic beverages to the general public.

Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers, and Minnesota are the other seven schools within the conference that sell beer and wine during home football games. Indiana was the last school to take the leap, announcing the decision in April of 2019.

According to the University of Iowa Athletics' release, approximately half of the Power 5 conference schools will sell alcohol at their home football games this upcoming season.

Which Big Ten schools don't sell alcohol at football games?

Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Penn State, and Wisconsin are the remaining Big Ten schools to not sell alcohol to the general public during football games.

There isn't a specific timeframe on when or if these programs will follow Iowa's lead, but nothing is off the table, as hinted at by Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos in May.

"(Alcohol sales at home games) isn't on the table right now," he said during his monthly appearance on the "Sports Nightly" radio program. "... I don't rule it out, but it's not front and center as we speak right now."

