NBA Combine: See how Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp worked out before 2021 draft

Iowa basketball is well-represented at the 2021 NBA Combine.

Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp were both invited to the combine, and the pair are making the most of their opportunity.

Garza displayed a slimmed-down version of himself (22 pounds lighter than his Iowa days, to be exact), and Wieskamp dazzled with a 42-inch max vertical jump.

Here's how both Hawkeyes measured and performed during their NBA Combine workouts.

Joe Wieskamp looks sharp in first NBA Combine scrimmage on Thursday

Wieskamp's team lost 94-54 on Thursday, but that didn't stop the former Hawkeye from showing off his shooting.

Wieskamp scored eight points, netting three of his seven shots from the floor. He made two of his six 3-point attempts. Wieskamp also notched two blocks, one steal, and did not turn the ball over.

Wieskamp plays again Friday at 2:15 p.m. CT on ESPNU.

Luka Garza missed first NBA Combine scrimmage with a groin injury

Garza was originally slated to participate in the live scrimmage at 2:15 p.m. CT on Thursday but did not compete. ESPN's broadcast cited a groin injury as the reason for his absence. Garza told Chad Leistikow that he wouldn't play in Friday's 5-on-5, either.

Wieskamp is scheduled to scrimmage at 4:15 p.m. CT on ESPN 2.

Luka Garza's NBA Combine numbers

Height without shoes: 6' 10"

Height with shoes: 6' 11.25"

Weight: 242.8 lbs

Standing reach: 8' 11.5"

Wingspan: 7' 1.5"

Body fat percentage: 11.70%

Notable: Garza's weight. Iowa basketball listed the center at 265 pounds at the beginning of the 2020-21 season. Garza's slimmed down by roughly 22 pounds, helping ease concerns about his mobility on the defensive end.

"I started working with a dietitian and a chef, and that helped a lot," Garza told ESPN's Mike Schmitz. "Also just working out, working a lot, and working hard on my body. It's definitely paid off. I know I need to be a little lighter going into the NBA game. There's not as much posting up. I was posting up 47% of the time. I need to do that less and get on the outside more. I recognize that, and that's why I made the change."

Standing vertical leap: 24"

Max vertical leap: 29.5"

Lane agility time: 11.90 seconds

Shuttle run: 3.38 seconds

Three quarter sprint: 3.51 seconds

Joe Wieskamp's NBA Combine numbers

Height without shoes: 6' 5.75"

Height with shoes: 6' 7.25"

Weight: 204.8 lbs

Standing reach: 8' 7"

Wingspan: 6' 11"

Body fat percentage: 4.10%

Standing vertical leap: 30"

Max vertical leap: 42"

Lane agility time: 10.70 seconds

Shuttle run: 3.18 seconds

Three quarter sprint: 3.04 seconds

Notable: Wieskamp's max vertical jump (with a running start). Big-time bunnies from Wieskamp, who tied with Florida's Scottie Lewis for the second-best max vertical of forwards measured at the 2021 Combine. Wieskamp also boasted the third-fastest lane agility time and tied for the third-best three quarter sprint mark of the group.

Watch Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp work out ahead of 2021 NBA Draft

Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft has Garza, Wieskamp going in round No. 2

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman published an NBA mock draft on Tuesday, which featured the Detroit Pistons selecting Luka Garza with pick No. 52 and the Indiana Pacers snagging Wieskamp at No. 54 in the second round. Wieskamp has until July 7 at 11:59 p.m. to decide whether he will return to Iowa for his senior year or turn pro.

"Iowa's stars put up notable numbers during measurements, with Garza weighing roughly 22 pounds lighter than his senior listing, and Wieskamp registering a 42" max vertical with a 6'11" wingspan," Wasserman wrote. "The new playing weight makes it easier to picture Garza sliding his feet on an NBA floor, while Wieskamp's size and bounce are excellent for a 46.2% 3-point shooter."

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83.