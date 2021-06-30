Iowa basketball's Jordan Bohannon announces first NIL venture with local Iowa business

Tomorrow, July 1, marks the first day where student-athletes can profit from their name, image and likeness. One of the biggest advocates for these rights, Iowa basketball player Jordan Bohannon already has an event set up to kick off the new era in collegiate athletics.

Bohannon is partnering with Boomin Iowa Fireworks on July 1 at 4:30 pm in Windsor Heights, Iowa, the company announced from their Twitter page and Bohannon retweeted from his personal account.

Bohannon is making himself available for autographs and is entering a pair of game-worn shoes in a raffle for paying customers of the store.

Iowa MBB and NIL:Iowa basketball players eagerly await start of NIL: 'We always hoped it would come'

The veteran guard has become one of college sports' biggest student-athlete voices on NIL, most notably during the NCAA Tournament in March where he, fellow Iowa athlete Caitlin Clark and more met virtually with NCAA president Mark Emmert to discuss NIL and voice their opinions.

Administration reaction:'Here we go': Iowa AD Gary Barta says school will maximize NIL value for athletes

Iowa and NIL:University of Iowa announces name, image, and likeness program for student-athletes

Kennington Smith is the new Iowa Hawkeyes beat writer for the Des Moines Register. You can connect with Kennington on Twitter @SkinnyKenny_ or email him at ksmith@gannett.com