Podcast: A conversation with Seth Wallace and reactions from recent football availability

We're back for another episode of the Hawk Central Hour! This week our regular host: Chad Leistikow is back with an in-depth conversation with Iowa assistant defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Seth Wallace.

Wallace speaks on a number of different subjects including his personal coaching background, forming a relationship with defensive coordinator Phil Parker and the nuances of Iowa's defense. Then he speaks on his direct position group: the linebackers and how he feels about this year's unit.

The Hawkeyes will be strong in the middle of the defense with veterans Seth Benson and Jack Campbell returning. Wallace is excited about the emergence of Jestin Jacobs at LB and goes into detail about what each one of their top three linebackers bring to the table.

More:Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell is healthy. Is he the next breakout star for the Hawkeyes?

In the second part of the show, new beat writer Kennington Smith flies solo for the first time to give his reactions to what was said at Iowa's recent football availability. Those in attendance were: QB Spencer Petras, TE Sam LaPorta, LB's Seth Benson and Jack Campbell with strength & conditioning coach Raimond Braithwaite and new director of player personnel Jason Manson.

