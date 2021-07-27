Iowa football lands second 2024 commitment in in-state prospect Cam Buffington

On Monday night, Iowa secured their second commitment in the 2024 class with in-state prospect Cam Buffington. The linebacker out of Winfield-Mt. Union visited Iowa over the weekend and announced his commitment via his Twitter account.

Last season, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Buffington recorded 50.5 tackles and one interception on defense and 114 carries for 956 yards and 17 touchdowns on offense in 8-player football.

Much has been made recently of Iowa's slow traction in their 2022 recruiting class, but their 2024 (rising sophomore) class entered a rare category with Buffington's commitment. Iowa is one of two schools (Florida State) that has multiple commitments in that class.

Both commits in the 2024 class are in-state prospects. Cody Fox, a defensive lineman from out of East Buchanan, committed to Iowa in June.

The Hawkeyes offered Buffington on June 10 and Fox on June 5. They both made their college decisions within about a couple weeks.

