2021 NBA Summer League: How to watch former Hawkeyes Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp

On Thursday, July 29, Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp became the 54th and 55th Iowa basketball players selected in the history of the NBA Draft.

On Tuesday, they began their professional careers at the NBA's annual summer league.

Wieskamp, the 41st overall pick to the San Antonio Spurs, made his summer league debut Tuesday night. He recorded four points, three rebounds and two assists in a 87-58 loss to Utah Jazz White in the Utah Summer League, which is played until August 6.

Garza, last season's consensus National Player of the Year, will play for the Detroit Pistons, who selected him with the 52nd overall pick. The Pistons will play in the Las Vegas Summer League, which is played from Aug. 8-17, featuring all 30 NBA teams.

Over the past several years, the NBA Summer League has grown into a marquee event on the NBA calendar where the newest additions to the league can showcase their talents before the actual season begins.

Fans from around the country will be tuned in to see the stars of tomorrow. Here's how you can, too:

Watch and stream NBA Summer League

All 75 games of the 10-day Las Vegas competition will air live on television on ESPN networks or NBA TV. Every game will also be available to stream on the ESPN App.

Wieskamp and the Spurs will play Utah Jazz Blue Wednesday night on NBA TV at 6 p.m. CT. Garza''s debut comes next Sunday, when the Pistons play the Oklahoma City Thunder on ESPN2 at 7:30 p.m. CT.

After every team plays four games, the two teams with the best records from the first four games will meet in the championship game Aug. 17 at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN. The 28 teams that do not play in the title game will play a fifth game Aug. 16 or Aug. 17.

San Antonio Spurs summer league schedule (listed in Central Time)

Utah summer league:

-Wednesday, Aug. 4: vs. Utah Jazz Blue on NBA TV at 6 p.m. CT

-Friday, Aug. 6: vs. Memphis Grizzlies, TV TBA at 6 p.m. CT

Las Vegas summer league:

-Monday, Aug. 9: vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, TV TBA at 6 p.m. CT

-Tuesday, Aug. 10: vs. Chicago Bulls on NBA TV at 7 p.m. CT

-Thursday, Aug 12: vs. Charlotte Hornets, TV TBA at 2 p.m. CT

-Sunday, Aug. 15: vs. Brooklyn Nets on NBA TV at 5 p.m. CT

Detroit Pistons summer league schedule (listed in Central Time)

Las Vegas summer league:

-Sunday, Aug. 8: vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on ESPN2 at 7:30 p.m. CT

-Tuesday, Aug. 10: vs. Houston Rockets on ESPN at 8 p.m. CT

-Friday, Aug 13: vs. New York Knicks on NBA TV at 7 p.m. CT

-Saturday, Aug. 14: vs Los Angeles Lakers on ESPN2 at 9 p.m. CT

Live updates on NBA Summer League

There are many ways to find live updates and analysis on the NBA Summer League.

