Iowa women's basketball's Caitlin Clark's first NIL venture with women-owned brand

On Wednesday, Iowa women's basketball star point guard Caitlin Clark announced her first NIL venture.

She announced her first apparel drop with a company called The Vinyl Studio that is both locally founded in West Des Moines and owned and operated by women. Clark announced the partnership via her Twitter account.

On July 1, athletes were able to profit off of their names via personal branding or endorsements.

Clark, one of Iowa's most high-profile athletes with over 50,000 combined followers on Instagram and Twitter, didn't immediately announce a move but rather waited and chose something right for her.

Clark broke out as a freshman last fall with a 27-point performance in her debut. The Dowling Catholic product parlayed that strong start into winning Big Ten Freshman of the Year and a selection to the All-Big Ten first team and All-America second team.

In August, Clark added to her impressive list of honors at the FIBA U19 Women's World Cup with a gold medal and tournament MVP honors.

