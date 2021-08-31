Iowa football vs. Indiana: How to watch, stream, and listen to the Hawkeyes' 2021 season-opener

Hawkeye football's season opener is here.

No. 18 Iowa clashes with No. 17 Indiana on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT, and fans can watch the game on the Big Ten Network.

Iowa finished last season on a high note, winning six straight contests after an 0-2 start. The Hawkeyes return quality production on both sides of the ball, such as center Tyler Linderbaum, running back Tyler Goodson, linebacker Jack Campbell, and defensive end Zach VanValkenburg, among others.

Meanwhile, Indiana comes off a breakout 2020 campaign under head coach Tom Allen. The Hoosiers finished 6-2 last season, losing to Ohio State and Ole Miss but boasting wins over Penn State, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. returns after throwing for 1,645 yards and 14 touchdowns last year.

Here's everything you need to know to watch and stream Iowa football's opener vs. Indiana.

How to watch, stream, and listen to Iowa football vs. Indiana

When: 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday

Where: Kinnick Stadium

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: FOX Sports

Online radio: TuneIn

What channel is the Big Ten Network on TV?

On DirecTV, the Big Ten Network is channel 610. On DISH, BTN is channel 405.

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.