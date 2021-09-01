What to know about COVID-19 vaccines and masks inside Kinnick Stadium for Iowa football games in 2021

Football is back inside Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, and fans will be in attendance for the first time in more than a year.

Couple that anticipation with the sale of beer and wine to the general public, and it's safe to say energy inside Kinnick's walls will be rocking come Saturday when No. 18 Iowa clashes with No. 17 Indiana.

But with the return of a packed house on Saturdays comes questions. The COVID-19 pandemic is still very much real. How will that affect fans? Will they have to provide COVID-19 vaccination status or pass a COVID test to enter? Are masks required?

Here's what Hawkeye fans need to know about COVID-19 vaccines and masks inside Kinnick Stadium during the 2021 football season:

Are COVID-19 vaccines required to enter Kinnick Stadium?

No. But COVID-19 vaccinations are encouraged.

Some schools — such as LSU, Oregon and Tulane, among others — will require proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test to enter football stadiums.

"We've certainly had numerous discussions about mitigation," Iowa athletics director Gary Barta explained. "What is the best path forward? How do we do this the best we can? But in the state of Iowa, we're a state institution, and it would be against the law for us to have mandated vaccinations and mandated showing a card and those types of things.

"So we are where we are. As I mentioned before, I would love everybody who walks into the door today, everybody who walks into the stadium, to get vaccinated."

Are masks required for Iowa football games at Kinnick Stadium?

No, there is no mask mandate inside Kinnick Stadium this fall. But just like the vaccine policy, masks are encouraged.

"I've heard from those that absolutely want a mask and those who absolutely don't want a mask," Barta said. "So I think this is one of those topics that's certainly very challenging. I respect both opinions, but we're moving forward with the plan we think is going to best fit where we are at this time."

The COVID-19 vaccine will be available for fans at Kinnick Stadium

For those who have not received a COVID-19 vaccination and would still like to get one, fans can get their shots at Kinnick Stadium, courtesy of Hy-Vee.

"Hy-Vee will be offering at our game the opportunity for fans to get vaccinated, right on the north side of the stadium," Barta said. "My understanding is Hy-Vee is going to offer that at Iowa State, as well. I think I heard that they offered it at the state fair. And I would just encourage every fan that comes here — that means you'd have to come probably even a little bit earlier — but get vaccinated.

"So while on the one hand it's not mandated, it's the path forward."

Will Kinnick Stadium concessions accept cash?

Nope.

Kinnick Stadium concessions will be cashless this fall, as part of a COVID-19 prevention move. Credit cards will be accepted instead.

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.