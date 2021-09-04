'Riley Moss Thorpe Award?': Iowa football cornerback's two pick-sixes draw rave reviews from Hawkeye fans

Riley Moss had his fingerprints all over Iowa football's first half vs. Indiana.

Literally.

Moss intercepted two passes from Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr., taking both back for touchdowns.

Moss' first pick-six came in the first quarter. Penix fired a pass to a receiver, but the ball bounced out of his hands and into the outstretched arms of Moss, who raced 30 yards for the Hawkeyes' second score of the game.

Then, in the second quarter, Moss jumped another Indiana route, grabbing his second interception of the game and running it back 55 yards for the score.

Moss' two first-half interceptions match his season total for 2020.

More:Iowa football vs. Indiana live updates: Riley Moss' second pick-six fuels Hawkeyes' 31-3 halftime lead

Iowa football fans love Riley Moss' interceptions vs. Indiana

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.