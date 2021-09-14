Iowa football vs. Kent State: How to watch on TV, stream and listen online

After knocking off back-to-back top-25 teams, No. 7 Iowa football finds itself facing unranked Kent State heading into Week 3 of the college football season.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:40 p.m. CT, and fans can follow along on the Big Ten Network.

The Hawkeyes (2-0) skyrocketed in the polls after a 27-17 win over Iowa State on Sept. 11. Iowa's defense forced four turnovers, including three interceptions. Through their first two games of the season, the Hawkeyes have forced seven turnovers, which ties for fifth nationally.

It just so happens that right above Iowa in the national turnover count lies Kent State (1-1). The Golden Flashes have forced eight turnovers, including five in their season-opening loss to Texas A&M on Sept. 4. Offensively, the Kent State relies on a balanced running game, with running backs Marquez Cooper, Xavier Williams and quarterback Dustin Crum boasting 130 yards or more on the ground through two games.

Here is everything Hawkeye fans need to know to watch Iowa's battle with Kent State.

How to watch and stream Iowa football vs. Kent State

When: 2:40 p.m. CT, Saturday, Sept. 18

Where: Kinnick Stadium

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: FOX Sports

Online radio stream: TuneIn

What channel is the Big Ten Network?

On DirecTV, the Big Ten Network is channel 610. On DISH, it's channel 405.

