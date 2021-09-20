What time is Iowa football vs. Colorado State? How to watch and stream the Hawkeyes' game against CSU

Boasting an undefeated record and a No. 6 ranking in the latest Coaches' poll, Iowa football hosts Colorado State on Saturday for its final non-conference game of the season.

The Hawkeyes (3-0, 1-0 in the Big Ten) kick off against the Rams (1-2, 0-0 in the Mountain West) at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on FS1.

Iowa enters Saturday's contest following a 30-7 win against Kent State on Sept. 18. Hawkeye running back Tyler Goodson owned the Golden Flash defense, tallying 153 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Spencer Petras threw for a season-best 209 yards, while also tossing his second touchdown of the year. On the other side of the ball, Phil Parker's defense notched its 25th-consecutive game of holding an opposing offense below 25 points.

For Colorado State, the Rams broke into the win column for the first time this season last week, taking down Toledo 22-6 on Sept. 18. Colorado State running back David Bailey looked sharp, rushing for 132 yards, but it was all special teams in the win. The Rams' lone touchdown came off a 70-yard punt-return touchdown by Thomas Pannunzio, and kicker Cayden Camper drilled all five of his field goals.

Here's everything Hawkeye fans need to know to watch and stream Iowa's game against Colorado State this weekend.

How to watch and stream Iowa football vs. CSU

When: 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday, Sept. 25

Where: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City

TV: FS1

Stream: FOX Sports

What channel is FS1?

On DirecTV, FS1 is channel 219. On DISH, it's channel 150.

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.