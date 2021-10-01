What time is Iowa football vs. Penn State? How to watch, stream and listen to the Hawkeyes' top-10 game

Anyone in the Iowa football program will tell you that the most important game of the season is the next one up on the schedule.

It just so happens this one features a battle between top-10 teams.

No. 5 Iowa football (5-0, 2-0 in the Big Ten) hosts No. 6 Penn State (4-0, 1-0 in the Big Ten) on Oct. 9 in what is arguably the most highly-anticipated game remaining on the Hawkeye schedule. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcasted on FOX.

Iowa enters the game following a 51-14 beatdown win over Maryland on Oct. 1. The defense forced seven turnovers and quarterback Spencer Petras put together one of his best outings in a Hawkeye uniform. The junior completed 21 of his 30 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a pair of scores, too.

Penn State hosts Indiana on Oct. 2 before taking on Iowa. The Nittany Lions undefeated start to the 2021 season features wins over Wisconsin and Auburn. Quarterback Sean Clifford leads the Penn State offense, having thrown for 1,158 yards and eight touchdowns through four games.

Here's everything Hawkeye fans need to know to watch and stream Iowa football's game vs. Penn State.

How to watch, livestream and listen to Iowa football vs. Penn State

When: 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 9

Where: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa

TV: FOX

Livestream: FOX Sports

Online radio: TuneIn

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.