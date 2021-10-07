Report: Iowa reaches settlement in the Title IX lawsuit. Here are the details.

The University of Iowa reached a settlement in the Title IX lawsuit brought forth against them by the women's swimming team in September of 2020, as first reported by the Cedar Rapids Gazette on Wednesday.

Iowa's payout amount reaches close to $400,000, according to the Gazette's report, and the university agreed to maintain a women's swimming and diving team for no less than seven more years. Iowa restored the women's swimming and diving team in February following the lawsuit and outside criticism of the school's Title IX practices. As part of the agreement, the university will also undergo annual Title IX compliance tracking for the next three years.

The complaint was originally brought forth when the university announced last year it would cut women's swimming at the end of their last athletic season. That prompted several female Hawkeye athletes to file a district court complaint that the university was violating Title IX law, which requires it to offer equal educational opportunities. The athletes argued that cutting the women’s swimming and diving program added to the school's violations of federal educational law. The complaint asked for reinstatement of women’s swimming and diving, as well as added sports for women at the university.

A Register analysis of the lawsuit in January found that the university of Iowa faced a severe uphill battle in defending its decision to cut women's swimming and its Title IX implementation throughout the athletic department.

For the addition of a women's sport part of the settlement, the university announced in September that women's wrestling would be added. The newly founded wrestling team will offer the maximum number of scholarships. Women's wrestling is set to begin competition in the 2023-24 season

Under the deal reported by the Gazette, the plaintiffs have agreed to drop the lawsuit. With the addition of women’s wrestling, Iowa will offer 22 sports, including 14 women’s teams and eight men’s teams. Iowa will also cap the number of varsity roster spots on the women's rowing team at 75; the lawsuit argued that Iowa was inflating those numbers.

