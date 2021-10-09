When is Iowa football vs. Purdue? How to watch, stream and listen to Hawkeyes' homecoming game

Boasting an undefeated start to 2021, No. 3 Iowa football heads into a homecoming contests against Purdue fresh off the heals of one of the biggest regular-season wins in program history.

The Hawkeyes and Boilermakers square off on Oct. 16, at 2:30 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game on TV on ABC or stream on Watch ESPN.

Iowa (6-0, 3-0 in the Big Ten) took down No. 4 Penn State 23-20 on Saturday in dramatic fashion. After Iowa kicked an early field goal, Penn State scored 17 straight points. From there, though, it was Iowa — the Hawkeyes outscored the Nittany Lions 13-3 in the second half. Not only did the Hawkeye defense notch four interceptions, it held an opponent to fewer than 25 points for the 28th consecutive game.

Meanwhile, Purdue (3-2, 1-1 in the Big Ten) just concluded its bye week. Before their week off, the Boilermakers lost to Minnesota 20-13 on Oct. 2. In that game, Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell threw for a season-high 371 yards and one touchdown in the loss. Receiver David Bell caught six passes for 120 yards, too.

Here's everything Iowa football fans need to know to watch the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue.

How to watch and stream Iowa football vs. Purdue

When: 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 16

Where: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City

TV: ABC

Livestream: Watch ESPN

Online radio: TuneIn

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.