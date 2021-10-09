Hawkeye fans storm field after No. 3 Iowa football's win over No. 4 Penn State: 'It's not heaven, it's Iowa'

One of the biggest wins in Iowa history deserved a celebration for the ages, if you ask Hawkeye fans.

No. 3 Iowa's 23-20 win over No. 4 Penn State lived up to the hype — the back-and-forth defensive showdown came down to the wire, and the Hawkeyes held tough.

Iowa's defense intercepted Penn State four times, including the game-icing pick from cornerback Matt Hankins.

After the Hawkeyes jumped out to a 3-0 lead early in the first quarter, the Nittany Lions stormed back, scoring 17 straight points. Iowa cut Penn State's lead to seven before halftime on a Spencer Petras touchdown pass to Charlie Jones.

In the second half, it was all Iowa. The Hawkeye defense held the Nittany Lions to just three points, and Iowa's offense clicked at the right time. Down three, Petras found Nico Ragaini on a 44-yard heave. That play gave the Hawkeyes the lead, and they never looked back.

Fans at Kinnick Stadium kept the energy rocking all game, which helped influence 10 Pen State penalties. And once the final whistle blew, fans stormed the field.

As FS1 broadcaster Gus Johnson put it: "It's not heaven, it's Iowa."

Why are Iowa football fans singing "In Heaven There is no Beer"?

It's the "Hawkeye Victory Polka."

It's the song the University of Iowa marching band plays after victories — a tradition dating back more than 50 years.

"In Heaven There is no Beer" isn't just a football song. The marching band plays the polka jam at other athletic events, such as basketball.

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.