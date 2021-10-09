'What a game!' Former Iowa football players and Ashton Kutcher, Dick Vitale praise Hawkeye win vs. Penn State

Talk about a statement win for the Hawkeye football program.

No. 3 Iowa flexed its defensive muscles and utilized timely offense in a 23-20 win over No. 4 Penn State on Saturday.

It was a rollercoaster ride for Hawkeye fans, as they watched Iowa climb out of a 17-3 hole and retake the lead late in the fourth quarter on a long pass from Spencer Petras to Nico Ragaini.

It was a Kirk Ferentz win for the ages. Saturday marked the first top-four Big Ten game since 1962 that didn't feature Ohio State or Michigan. Big picture: The win all but cemented Iowa's immediate status in the College Football Playoff conversation.

There's plenty of football left this season, but in the meantime, former Hawkeye football players, fans and other celebrities gave Iowa its flowers after its win over Penn State.

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.