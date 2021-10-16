Iowa football vs. Purdue ABC broadcast highlights The Wave: 'I feel really happy that so many people care'

The Wave is one of the most heartwarming traditions in college football.

On Saturday, following the conclusion of the first quarter in No. 2 Iowa football's game against Purdue, the ABC broadcast panned up the the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital as fans turned and waved.

But ABC went a step further, interviewing Krysty Bujakowska, a 10-year-old patient from Coralville, during The Wave.

"What does it mean to you when you see this scene here?" ABC's Dave Pasch asked. "You see all the fans waving up to you at the end of the first quarter here of each home game."

"I feel really happy that so many people care," Bujakowska responded.

Of course, Bujakowska also approved of Iowa's undefeated start to the 2021 season.

"I think they've done a really good job this year," she said.

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.