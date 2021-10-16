Purdue football's Greg Long chugs a mid-game beer in win over No. 2 Iowa: 'The hero America needs'

Hawkeye fans might want a beer after the loss to the Boilermakers.

But a Purdue football player might have beaten them to it.

No. 2 Iowa football struggled in a 24-7 loss to unranked Purdue on Saturday. Jeff Brohm's Boilermaker offense rank circles around the Hawkeye defense, and wideout David Bell feasted with 240 yards and a score.

In what could have been a sign of frustration, a fan tossed a beer onto the field at Kinnick Stadium during the third quarter, according to Register photographer Bryon Houlgrave who captured the moment. The can made its way near Boilermaker Greg Long. Instead of immediately throwing it to the sidelines, the offensive lineman decided it was time for a drink.

Call it a reward, if you will, for Purdue's offensive domination.

The Boilermakers compiled 464 total yards of offense. And Long and his fellow offensive linemen allowed just one sack against a vaunted Hawkeye defense.

Greg Long's mid-game beer draws rave reviews from Purdue, Iowa fans

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.