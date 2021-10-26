What TV channel is Iowa football vs. Wisconsin? How to watch and stream Hawkeyes' game against Badgers
After a week off from competition, No. 10 Iowa football hits the road to face Wisconsin on Saturday.
The battle for the Heartland Trophy kicks off at 11:07 a.m. CT in Madison, Wisconsin. Fans can watch the game on ESPN or stream on the Watch ESPN app.
After its recent bye week, Iowa (6-1, 3-1 in the Big Ten) enters Saturday's contest hoping to bounce back from a 24-7 loss to Purdue on Oct. 16. In that game, Iowa's defense failed to stop anything that went David Bell's way; the Boilermaker receiver torched the Hawkeye defense for 240 yards and a touchdown on 11 catches. Bell finished with just 31 yards fewer than the entire Hawkeye offense, which failed to put up any points in the game's final two quarters.
Meanwhile, after a 1-3 start, the Badgers (4-3, 2-2 in the Big Ten) have quietly won three consecutive games. Most recently, Wisconsin took down Purdue in a convincing 30-13 win on Oct. 23. The Badgers ran the ball with ease on the Boilermakers, running for 290 yards. Tailbacks Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen ran for 149 and 140 yards, respectively, and combined for three touchdowns.
More:Leistikow's 4 thoughts: Iowa football faces significant style change in five-game finish
Here's how Iowa fans can watch Saturday's game against Wisconsin.
How to watch and stream Iowa football vs. Wisconsin
When: 11:07 a.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 30
Where: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.
TV: ESPN
Livestream: Watch ESPN
Online radio: TuneIn
More:How does Iowa football fix its offense? That's been Brian Ferentz's focus in Hawkeyes' off week
What TV channel is ESPN?
On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. For DISH customers, ESPN is channel 140.
Iowa vs. Wisconsin spread, over/under
Wisconsin is a 2.5-point favorite against Iowa, according to Tipico Sportsbook.
The over/under for Saturday's game is set at 36.5 points.
Iowa football vs. Wisconsin: Heartland Trophy series history
As of late, the Badgers have the Hawkeyes' number. Wisconsin has won seven of the last nine games, including four in a row from 2016-2019. Iowa snapped its four-game skid against Wisconsin last season with a 28-7 win in Iowa City in 2020.
Wisconsin leads the all-time series 48-44-2.
Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.