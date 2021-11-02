What channel is Iowa football vs. Northwestern? How to watch and stream Hawkeyes' Big Ten game

Once sitting at No. 2 in the country following a win over college football's fourth-best team, Iowa has quickly fallen down the national ranks.

If the No. 16 Hawkeyes want to make up some of that ground and still vie for a Big Ten West title, a win on Saturday is paramount.

Iowa (6-2, 3-2 in the Big Ten) travels to Evanston, Illinois, to take on Northwestern (3-5, 1-4 in the Big Ten) at 6 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network and fans can stream on the FOX Sports app.

The Hawkeyes added to their recent slide with a 27-7 road loss to Wisconsin on Oct. 30. Iowa struggled to create any sort of momentum offensively, netting just 156 yards of total offense, including just 24 rushing yards. The Hawkeyes only compiled nine first downs in the loss, too. Since the win over then-No. 4 Penn State, Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras has completed roughly 51% of his throws, thrown four interceptions and been sacked nine times.

But the matchup against Northwestern could provide Iowa with a chance to re-write its offensive woes (or, at least, start to turn things around). The Wildcats have allowed the 12th-most points out out all Big Ten teams this season, sitting above Maryland and Indiana — teams that Iowa scored 51 and 34 points against, respectively. On paper, Saturday's game appears to favor the Hawkeye ground game, too; the Wildcats allow 5.4 yards per carry this season, the most among teams in the conference.

Here is everything Iowa fans need to know to watch, stream and listen to the Hawkeyes' game against Northwestern on Saturday.

How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa football vs. Northwestern

When: 6 p.m. CT Saturday, Nov. 6

Where: Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: FOX Sports

Online radio: TuneIn

What channel is the Big Ten Network?

For DirecTV customers, the Big Ten Network is channel 610. On DISH, it's channel 405.

Iowa-Northwestern spread, betting odds

Iowa is listed as a 9.5-point favorite over Northwestern, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The over/under for Saturday's game is set at 40.5 points.

A brief history on Iowa football vs. Northwestern

Iowa owns a 51-1-3 series advantage over Northwestern in the matchup's history. Since Pat Fitzgerald took over as head coach before the 2006 season, Northwestern has won nine of the last 15 matchups against Iowa, including a 21-20 win in Iowa City last season.

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.