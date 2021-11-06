Northwestern protest briefly stops game against Iowa football on Ryan Field

With Iowa holding a 14-3 lead late in the second quarter against Northwestern, the Hawkeyes appeared ready to continue one final drive before halftime.

But Northwestern student protesters marched onto the field with large signs, stopping play. And then a fan hopped onto the field.

According to a tweet from Lia Assimakopoulos of Northwestern and NBC Sports, the students were protesting a number of things.

"NU students are protesting the Northwestern Police Department on the field," she tweeted on Saturday. "Now an Iowa fan is running on the field trying to rip the banners. Crazy stuff at Ryan Field."

One sign read "Stop funding the war on Palestine."

Another read "Abolish NUPD. Invest in Black Lives."

One also read "Divest From Death."

Prior to the stoppage in play, Iowa's offense was clicking under quarterback Alex Padilla, who entered the game in the first quarter for starter Spencer Petras.

Padilla led two touchdowns drives in the first half. Tyler Goodson and Arland Bruce IV each scored on the ground to give Iowa a 14-0 lead before Northwestern tacked on a field goal.

Padilla finished the first half completing 12 of his 18 attempts for 127 yards.

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.